KUNM Community Partnership 2023

This Spring we teamed up with Independent Vehicle Service in Albuquerque and Stray Hearts Animal Shelter in Taos, to help provide support for some furry friends who need to find forever homes. With your help and through the Community Partnership, we hope to provide paw provisions for care, food, bedding and toys for over 200 animals! These care packages will help to improve the lives of all the animals living at Stray Hearts Animal Shelter who are waiting to find their forever families.

Here’s how the KUNM Community Partnership works:

When you donate to KUNM at a qualifying level, our community partner, Independent Vehicle Service has agreed to recognize your gift to KUNM and provide a separate donation to Stray Hearts Animal Shelter as a part of your KUNM ‘thank you’ gift. This means 100% of your donation stays right here at KUNM to support the programming that’s important to you but will also help the animals at Stray Hearts Animal Shelter – all with a single donation to KUNM! Purrrrrrrdy cool, right!?!

Stray Hearts Animal Shelter - Humane Society of Taos

Stray Hearts Animal Shelter is a socially conscious shelter and adoption facility that reunites lost pets with their families and provides humane care and shelter for surrendered, lost, and homeless companion animals in Taos, New Mexico. The animals at Stray Hearts Animal Shelter are treated with respect, care, and love to prepare them as they find forever families.

To find out more about how a Socially Conscious Animal Community works, visit the Stray Hearts Animal Shelter website.

Independent Vehicle Service

Independent Vehicle Service provides their customers with personalized attention. The entire staff understand customers come first and provide knowledgeable answers, resolve issues promptly and accurately, and communicate with customers about repairs. At IVS, they do everything in their power to make the maintenance of customer vehicles their top priority. IVS has Master Technicians and all of the right tools to get your car back on the road quickly.

KUNM and our partners hope you will participate in the KUNM Community Partnership and help us provide care packages to over 200 animals!

