MON: Crews rescue 21 people stranded on tram, Schools to be flexible in return from break amid Omicron surge, +more

Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge —Carolyn Thompson, Associated Press

Mask requirements are returning in some school districts that had dropped them. Some are planning to vastly ramp up virus testing among students and staff. And a small number of school systems are switching to remote learning — for just a short while, educators hope.

With coronavirus infections soaring, the return from schools' winter break will be different than planned for some as administrators again tweak protocols and make real-time adjustments in response to the shifting pandemic. All are signaling a need to stay flexible.

"Change has been the only constant in this fight," Newark Schools Superintendent Roger León wrote in a notice to parents before break. He announced Thursday that students will learn remotely for at least the first two weeks of the new year. The virus, León said, continues "to be a brutal, relentless and ruthless virus that rears its ugly head at inopportune times."

Long after the widespread closures in the pandemic's early days, school and elected leaders say they are using the lessons and tools of the past two years to try to navigate the latest surge without long-term shutdowns, which had woeful effects on learning and students' well-being.

Still, pressure from parents and teachers unions has added to the urgency surrounding safety measures as the omicron-fueled surge sends up caseloads and puts children in the hospital in close to record numbers.

"They say kids do well (if infected), but who's to say my kid is not going to be that one," said Rebecca Caldwell, who is considering petitioning her Charleston, Illinois, district for a remote option that would let her keep her four sons, ages 17, 10, 7 and 5, home through the winter.

The first half of the school year brought Caldwell's family three scares from exposures. One, from a family member, kept the whole family in quarantine for 10 days. Her 17-year-old and 10-year-old saw classmates infected, and each underwent a nerve-wracking series of COVID-19 tests as part of a more recent "test-to-stay" policy.

"It's really scary because you worry about the domino effect, too," said Caldwell, whose own health issues led her to leave her restaurant job more than a year ago to lessen her risk.

In the nation's largest school system, New York City, 2 million at-home test kits provided by the state will be used to increase testing following the break, officials announced this week. Students whose classmates test positive can keep coming to school as long as their at-home tests are negative and they don't have symptoms.

Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, which represents New York City educators, questioned whether the new testing initiatives will be available in every school by the time schools reopen Monday.

"We are moving closer to a safe reopening of school next week. But we are not there yet," he said.

In Chicago, the nation's third-largest school district, officials announced the purchase of 100,000 laptops over the holidays in case they are needed for remote learning in January, though district leaders said they hope to avoid a system-wide closure. The Chicago Teachers Union has proposed pausing in-person learning unless new safety measures are introduced, including negative COVID tests for returning students.

Los Angeles health officials last week announced tightened testing and masking rules for all employees and students when LA County public and private schools return to campuses on Monday. Concerned by a spike of the Omicron variant, the county health department mandated that teachers must wear medical grade masks in class and students and staff must wear masks outdoors in crowded spaces. Schools will have two weeks to comply.

To help keep as many students in school as possible, the Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona endorsed test-to-stay in December as an alternative to the previously recommended 10-day quarantines. Hundreds of schools have adopted test-to-stay policies for students who have had contact with an infected classmate.

"The goal remains to keep all schools open for in-person learning five days a week throughout the 2021-22 school year and beyond," Cardona said in a message to schools marking the halfway point of the academic year. He said 99% of schools were open in-person in December, compared with 46% last January.

Out of more than 13,000 school districts nationwide, relatively few have announced plans to start remotely after winter break.

Like Newark, those districts generally plan to resume in-person instruction within a couple weeks. They include Cleveland, Ohio; Prince George's County, Maryland; Mount Vernon, New York; Taos, New Mexico; Chester County, South Carolina; and several New Jersey school systems.

Citing the city's high infection rate, Detroit Superintendent Nikolai Vitti on Friday extended the winter break for nearly 50,000 students through at least Jan. 5 and urged them to get tested through the district. Tests are required for employees.

Ronald Taylor, superintendent of the South Orange-Maplewood School District in New Jersey, said a spike in cases and subsequent quarantining heading into the break had disrupted operations by forcing consolidation of classes where there weren't enough staff. He said the district would be remote the first week back.

"Like many other school districts, we have seen a consistent trend, after each of our school breaks, both Thanksgiving and our fall break in early November, there has been a sharp increase in our student/staff population of COVID cases," he said.

Masks also will make a return in some districts after break, including Hopkinton High School, the first Massachusetts public school to lift the mandate, in October. It was reinstated just before break.

In Florida's Miami-Dade County, where one in four people was testing positive for the virus, the school system announced Thursday that all employees, volunteers and visitors will be required to wear face coverings at schools and facilities, and students will be strongly encouraged to wear them. A state law prevents school districts from imposing mask mandates for students.

Some school systems are moving toward requiring vaccinations for students, but not anytime soon. In the Los Angeles school district, which was among the first to announce mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for students, a Jan. 10 deadline for students 12 and older was postponed until fall of 2022. Officials said the earlier date would have barred about 27,000 unvaccinated students from campuses.

The District of Columbia on Dec. 22 said all students, whether in public, private or charter schools, must be fully vaccinated by March 1.

Much about the omicron coronavirus variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Scientists say omicron spreads even easier than other coronavirus strains, including delta, and it is expected to become dominant in the U.S. by early 2022.

In Ohio, where hospitalizations for COVID-19 hit a record high this week, the Ohio Hospital Association is asking schools statewide to consider mandatory mask wearing as cases continue to spike.

The patchwork of responses also includes Woodbury, New Jersey's plans to bring students in for half days for the first week, sending them home with lunch so they don't have to remove masks in the building to eat.

Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico — Paul Davenport, Associated Press

New Mexico search and rescue crews used ropes and helicopters Saturday to rescue 21 people who were stranded overnight in two tram cars after an iced-over cable caused the cars to get stuck high up in the Sandia Mountains overlooking Albuquerque.

Lt. Robert Arguelles a Bernalillo County Fire Department spokesperson, said early Saturday afternoon that crews first rescued 20 people stranded in one car and several hours later rescued a 21st person stranded by themselves in a second car.

All the people on the two cars were employees of the Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway or a mountaintop restaurant, and the 20 in one car were being ferried down to the base of the mountains at the end of their workdays, Arguelles said.

The other employee had been heading up the mountain to provide overnight security when the tram system shut down Friday night due to icing, Arguelles said.

There were no reported injuries among those stranded, Arguelles said. "More just pretty frustrated."

To rescue the 20 people in the one car, operators were able to move it to a nearby support tower more than halfway up the mountain, and search and rescue personnel early Saturday morning hiked to the area and climbed the tower to deliver blankets and other supplies to those inside the heated car, Arguelles said.

Search and rescue personnel over several hours used ropes and other equipment to lower the stranded employees about 85 feet (26 meters) to the ground before escorting them to a nearby landing zone in the steep and rocky terrain where the tower was located, Arguelles said.

The 20 people were then ferried by helicopter several at a time to the base of the mountains, he said.

Arguelles said the second car with the one employee aboard was higher up the mountain and at location where the car was too high above the ground to lower people by ropes.

But the tram system was able to inch the second car down the cable to the rescue site at the support tower, and rescuers then used ropes to lower the 21st person as was done with the others, Arguelles said.

Brian Coon, a tramway system manager, said there was an unusually fast accumulation of ice on one of the cables that made it droop below the tram, making it dangerous to keep going, KOB-TV reported.

This story was updated to correct the spelling of the Bernalillo County Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Robert Arguelles' name.

Higher health insurance surtax among New Mexico's new laws — Morgan Lee, Associated Press

With the arrival of the new year, new laws are taking effect in New Mexico that aim to bolster access to health insurance and eliminate many court fines against juveniles that are viewed as counterproductive.

One bill approved by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state's Democrat-led Legislature adds a 2.75% surtax on health insurance premiums — the upfront payments made on behalf of an individual or family to keep insurance active — starting Jan. 1, 2022. The current surtax is set at 1% of premiums.

The tax increase will be used in large part to underwrite health-exchange insurance offerings for low- and moderate-income individuals, along with employees at small businesses, starting in 2023.

Insurance Superintendent Russell Toal says the surtax will provide a crucial subsidy when Medicaid coverage under special federal pandemic provisions expires for an estimated 85,000 residents. Many patients who leave Medicaid are likely to seek out policies on the state insurance exchange.

Separately, New Mexico is eliminating many fines and fees in the juvenile justice system that are viewed as potentially harmful and expensive to administer.

Under the legislation from Democratic state Reps. Roger Montoya of Velarde and Gail Chasey of Albuquerque, the state will no longer collect a $10 application fee for assignment of a public defender in delinquency cases. The new law also eliminates fines for possession of marijuana by a minor and limits community service requirements to 48 hours for minors caught with pot.

New Mexico in late June legalized nonmedical cannabis for adults 21 and older and authorized retail sales of recreational marijuana by April 1, 2022.

Regarding the state's new surtax, several legislators — Republican and Democratic — have worried a tax increase on policies would be passed on to businesses and consumers by health insurance companies. Insurance officials say nearly 90% of the tax increase will fall on managed care organizations that provide Medicaid insurance.

State officials also hope to use a portion of the new tax proceeds to attract more federal matching funds for local Medicaid providers.

Toal says it is still up to the Legislature in 2022 to approve spending that reduces costs at the state health insurance exchange and helps small businesses. Lawmakers convene Jan. 18 for a 30-day session that focuses primarily on budgetary matters.

Albuquerque City Council undergoes most turnover in 20 years — Jessica Dyer, Albuquerque Journal

One longtime Albuquerque city councilor is calling it the "big reset."

Another says it's a reason for optimism.

Four new Albuquerque city councilors take their oaths Saturday, marking the single largest council transition in the last 20 years.

In fact, the recent election turned over more seats than the past three local elections combined. Not since 2001 has the council seen so many new members join at once, meaning not even the council's longest-serving current member — Isaac Benton, who has been in office for 16 years — has been part of anything like it.

"It will be more different than any other transition than I can remember, and everyone has to get used to each other," Benton told the Albuquerque Journal. "It's a big reset."

Both current city councilors and those newly elected say they are hopeful about the fresh start despite what could be some deep ideological chasms within the nine-member legislative body.

Though city elections are officially nonpartisan, the new council will have five Democrats and four Republicans. For the last few years, Democrats have had a 6-3 majority.

The new council takes seat after a record-breaking year for Albuquerque homicides and with the city facing profound challenges related to homelessness.

Tammy Fiebelkorn, a Democrat who recently won election to represent the city's middle Heights, said she believes the councilors all understand the issues and are capable of finding common-ground solutions.

"I'm really heartened by the conversations I've had with (other councilors) on the complete opposite end of the spectrum from me politically," she said. "We're finding overlap and areas of interest we can agree on."

Fiebelkorn succeeds Diane Gibson, a two-term Democrat who chose not to seek reelection. Renee Grout, a Republican, won the race to replace Don Harris, a fellow Republican who left on his own terms after 16 years representing the city's Southeastern-most district.

Republican Dan Lewis and conservative Democrat Louie Sanchez enter office having ousted Democratic incumbents Cynthia Borrego and Lan Sena during the Nov. 2 election.

Benton said he would not characterize the incoming council as more conservative, saying he prefers to describe it as "independent-thinking."

"That might be a good thing right now," said Benton, who represents the downtown area.

In recent years, the council has rarely found itself divided along strict party lines, but other fractures exist, and 5-4 votes have become commonplace.

Councilor Trudy Jones, a Republican who has been in office for 14 years, said the last year has been as contentious as anything she's experienced during her council tenure. She said she looks forward to the new perspectives the turnover will bring.

"I think it will be a council that is more thoughtful about their legislation rather than just following their leaders," she said.

Mayor Tim Keller — a Democrat who was reelected in November – often easily moved proposals through council during his first term. That could change as new faces supplant some of his biggest allies on the legislative body.

"There's going to be more checks and balances," Grout said of the incoming council. "(The mayor's) unchecked power is going to be different."

Keller says he has a history of working with people across the aisle, citing his experience in other elected offices before becoming mayor.

"This council will be no different just because the rhetoric and partisan landscape may have changed," he said in a statement. "What it comes down to is this: we all got elected this cycle to work on our city's challenges, not to point fingers or play the accountability blame game; we need proactive ideas and solutions to our problems. As long as the new councilors follow that mandate from voters, we are going to have (a) great relationship."

With the exception of Lewis, who served two terms as a councilor before stepping down in 2017 in an unsuccessful bid for mayor, none of the incoming councilors has served in elected office before.

Jones said that has advantages.

"It's always beneficial to a council to have some new blood and new vision — people seeing the good and the bad of how things are running and perhaps some great new ideas," she said. "I'm very optimistic about it."

Grout said she would use her early days in office to research, ask questions and listen.

Fiebelkorn said she would spend her first month working to secure capital outlay funds from the Legislature, which convenes Jan. 18, and getting to know her peers better.

She said she is taking office with "full confidence" in city leaders' ability to come together to make Albuquerque a better place.

But, she added, "talk to me again in three months and see if I'm still saying that."