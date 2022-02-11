FRI: Voter-access bill advances in New Mexico Legislature, + More

Voter-access bill advances in New Mexico Legislature -Associated Press

A Democrat-backed bill to expand voting access in New Mexico advanced Thursday toward a Senate floor vote.

A legislative panel endorsed the bill on a 6-5 vote, clearing the way for debate on the Senate floor. Lawmakers have until Feb. 17 to approve legislation during a rapid-fire 30-day legislative session.

The bill as recently amended would make Election Day a holiday for public schools, provide convicted felons with the opportunity to register to vote as they exit prison and distribute mail-in ballots year-after-year to people who prefer them. Currently absentee ballots are available by request only for each election.

The initiative also would expand the availability of monitored ballot drop boxes and expand voting options in Native American communities where requested.

New Mexico already allows felons to vote, with some obstacles to registration. They have to complete their sentence, parole or probation.

The initiative from legislators including Democratic Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe has the support of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, who both are running for reelection this year.

Republicans in the legislative minority say the bill would undermine precautions against election cheating as well as public confidence in election results.

At least 19 states have enacted voting restrictions since the 2020 election, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. The national GOP campaign to tighten voting laws has been partly driven by former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

New Mexico seeks to protect judges from threats, doxxing - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

New Mexico legislators are considering new criminal penalties aimed at protecting state and local judges and their immediate families from threats and the malicious sharing of personal information such as home addresses.

The bill responds to concerns not only about the physical safety of judges but also efforts to sway or disrupt judicial proceedings.

"It's vital that we keep our judicial process neutral, objective and free from any outside influence," Republican Rep. T. Ryan Lane of Aztec, an attorney and co-sponsor of the bill, told a legislative panel in January.

His bill would make it a felony to threaten a judge or their immediate family with the intent to instill fear of physical harm, retaliate against a judicial decision or interrupt a judge's official duties. Retaliation includes threats of bodily harm and property destruction.

The malicious sharing of personal information — or doxxing — would trigger misdemeanor sanctions.

A House floor debate and vote could take place as soon as Friday. Legislators have until Jan. 17 at noon to send bills to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Criminal penalties under the bill also would apply to threats against current and former judges, from Supreme Court justices to magistrates and arbiters of domestic violence cases.

The state judiciary documented five threats against courthouses and 10 threats to judges in 2021, according to Chief Justice Michael Vigil. Vigil said he believes many threats go unreported by judges who don't want to amplify disruptions or discourage other fair criticism of their work.

Vigil described the travails last year of a judge who had a rock thrown at his dining room window after his home address was broadcast over the radio in a hostile manner.

He also recounted a barrage of threats that shut down the Taos County courthouse in 2018 amid judicial proceedings about the mysterious death of a child at a remote family compound. He linked the threats to the decision by one judge to retire.

On the federal level, security has been enhanced for U.S. courthouses and judges, which are protected by the U.S. Marshals Service, after a wave of protests battered courthouses in 2020. That same year, a deadly shooting at the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas left her son dead and husband wounded.

States each devise their own judicial security, with an array of approaches to protecting judges specifically from assault or under blanket protections for public officials. States including Colorado, Florida and New Jersey last year enacted laws to limit public access to information about judges or ban disclosure of certain personal information with criminal and civil penalties, according to the National Center for State Courts.

Bill Raftery, a senior analyst for the Virginia-based center, said collective nationwide statistics on threats to state judges are difficult or impossible to track. He said a slim majority of 27 states have developed centralized repositories for tracking threats against courthouses and judges.

Woman burned in Albuquerque apartment fire last month dies -Associated Press

A woman who was seriously burned in a northeast Albuquerque apartment fire last month has died, authorities said Thursday.

Albuquerque police said 29-year-old Ashleigh Keeto died from her injuries Monday at a burn center in Lubbock, Texas.

Police spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins told the Albuquerque Journal that Keeto's death is being investigated as a homicide based on information from arson investigators.

Keeto and a man were pulled from the fire and both were hospitalized in critical condition with burns and smoke inhalation.

A medical update in the male victim wasn't immediately available Thursday.

Governor optimistic of approval for tax cuts, voting access - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham expressed optimism Wednesday that legislators will embrace her proposals for tax cuts with a little over a week left in the annual regular legislative session, coupled with disbelief that Democratic legislators are hesitating to back major crime-fighting initiatives.

The governor also said she is determination to expand voting access through legislation, and is confident that New Mexico will offer some incentives to spur local hydrogen fuel development, as the federal government dedicates billions of dollars to the fledgling industry.

Lujan Grisham, running for reelection in November, has proposed eliminating longstanding state taxes on Social Security income that would benefit middle- and upper-income retirees, as well as a slight reduction to the state's gross receipts tax on most retail sales and business transactions.

"I'm very confident that those are coming together in the way that they need to" on tax cuts, said Lujan Grisham. She alluded to an additional proposal on tax relief for working families that has not been made public.

The state's quick-fire 30-day legislative session, which follows an abbreviated format in even-numbered years, ends on Feb. 17 at noon.

"On the other hand, it feels like it's a very long time to get all the things that we believe will make a difference for New Mexicans," Lujan Grisham said.

Legislators have given a mixed reception to bills for enhanced criminal penalties and sidelined proposed changes to the state's pretrial detention system aimed at keeping more people behind bars pending trial for serious crimes.

Lujan Grisham said the Democratic majorities in the House and Senate have been slow to recognize that anti-poverty measures are not enough to contain crime.

"We are on track to have the deadliest year ever in Albuquerque, with violent crime increasing statewide," Lujan Grisham said. "I can't explain their inability to reconcile that issue."

In 2017, New Mexico joined a growing number of states in adopting risk-based approaches to releasing defendants that phased out money-based bail.

Numerous district attorneys and the mayor of Albuquerque say the pretrial justice system is failing to protect the public, while an analysis from the Legislature's budget and accountability office shows that arrests and convictions remain steady as crime rates have increased.

Republican legislators and district attorneys gathered outside the state Capitol on Wednesday to protest a Senate-endorsed bill that would ensure the right to a parole hearing for juveniles convicted of serious crimes, including murder, and sentenced as adults. They said the Legislature is straying from its public safety obligations.

"We have to have answers to protect the citizens of New Mexico," said District Attorney Dianna Luce of southeastern New Mexico

Legislators have spurned several bills that would provide state incentives to jump-start local hydrogen production using natural gas and coal, amid warnings from environmentalists that the industry may worsen climate-warming pollution.

Still Lujan Grisham said she expects New Mexico to be a staging ground for the industry, with support from the state.

"We have an $8 billion situation, an effort by the federal Department of Energy," the governor said. "It's happening to ... decarbonized transportation, and I will expect New Mexico to still be a top contender."

Senate lawmakers on Wednesday advanced an initiative backed by Democrats to expand voting access, while scrapping elements that would have further automated voter registration at state motor vehicle offices. Amendments also scaled back plans for a state holiday on Election Day, though all public schools would close.

"I'm working to make sure that every single voter, eligible voter in the state of New Mexico has adequate, easy, protected access to the ballot box," Lujan Grisham said.

New Mexico regulators looking to mitigate rolling blackouts -Associated Press

Regulators in New Mexico are trying to work with utilities to deal with supply chain problems that could threaten adequate power availability during peak consumer demand this summer.

The five-member Public Regulation Commission held an open public meeting Wednesday as they consider emergency measures to mitigate the looming crisis of rolling blackouts, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Public Service Company of New Mexico has said it may not have enough generating capacity for customers in the hottest months of July and August when electricity demand climbs to its highest levels.

Pandemic-induced supply-chain issues also have delayed the construction of four new solar facilities that were supposed to replace power from the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station when that plant shuts down in June.

PRC Chairman Joseph Maestas said supply-chain problems are also affecting other utilities around New Mexico, particularly some of the state's electric cooperatives.

The Journal reports that commissioners have agreed to immediately compile a lengthy questionnaire for all local utilities to fully assess the problems and consider emergency measures to alleviate potential power shortages.

Former Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales dies of cancer at 55 -Associated Press

Javier Gonzales, who served one term as the mayor of Santa Fe, has died after a battle with cancer, authorities said Wednesday. He was 55.

Gonzales' death was announced by Christus St. Vincent where he had worked as vice president and chief development officer of the hospital's foundation after leaving politics.

In an interview with the Santa Fe New Mexican in October 2020, Gonzales said he was diagnosed with cancer after he'd struggled with hip pain and a loss of energy.

He told the newspaper that doctors found a tumor near one of his kidneys.

Gonzales was elected in 2014 and was Santa Fe's first openly gay mayor.

He decided against running for a second term in 2018, citing a desire to spend more time with his two daughters.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of an undisputed leader and deeply treasured member of the northern New Mexico community," New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "Javier Gonzales was a trailblazer, a fierce advocate, and a dedicated leader. He was also a beloved son, a remarkable father and an incredible friend, including to me."

Funeral plans were not immediately disclosed.