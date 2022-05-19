Thurs: Economic relief payments going out to New Mexicans, right to film police weighed, +More

New Mexico delivers inflation relief payments to residents — Associated Press

New Mexico is delivering the first in a series of direct payments to the state's adult residents to offset higher consumers costs amid inflation.

Individual taxpayers who get direct deposit rebates are scheduled to receive $250 and couples who file jointly are set to receive $500 as early as Thursday. Checks for another 200,000 taxpayers will arrive in the mail over the next few weeks.

The payments are among the $1.1 billion in tax relief and payouts authorized earlier this year by the Democratic-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

"Across the country, Americans are grappling with the high costs of essentials," Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "Here in New Mexico, we are doing all we can to provide relief to New Mexico's families."

Individual taxpayers will be eligible to receive up to $750 and couples are set to receive as much as $1,500 during three installments between June and August. That doesn't include a newly approved annual per-child tax credit of up to $175, depending on household income.

Residents who do not file taxes because of limited income can apply for one-time relief payments of $500 or $1,000 depending on family size. Undocumented immigrants are eligible for relief under the programs.

"Starting today and throughout the summer, we are putting nearly half a billion dollars back into the pockets of New Mexicans," Lujan Grisham said a statement.

High fuel prices are hurting household finances as the state government benefits from a

Supporters of the proposed payments, including the governor, have said the state has an obligation to help people suffering financial hardships because of inflation. Some Republicans legislators have warned that that rebates might make inflation worse.

The U.S. experienced a sharp increase in consumer prices of 8.3% in April compared with a year ago. The increase was just below a four-decade high reached in March.

Crews slow New Mexico fires, brace for dangerous conditions — Susan Montoya Brown, Associated Press

More than 2,000 firefighters battling the largest U.S. wildfire dug back-up fire lines and rearranged fire engines around homes in northeast New Mexico on Wednesday in anticipation of a return to windy, dangerous conditions in the days ahead.

After a break in the weather allowed for significant progress on the ground and from the air in recent days, forecasters issued warnings for high fire danger from southern Nevada through parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado starting Thursday.

"The next three days are going to be the giddy-up days," fire behavior analyst Dennis Burns said Wednesday.

"Crews are out there working as hard as they can to get in line as quickly as possible," he said during an afternoon briefing at the fire east of Santa Fe stretching northeast toward Taos.

Most of the large fires so far this spring have been in Arizona and New Mexico. The largest has raced across more than 471 square miles (1,220 square kilometers) of forest that many fire managers have described as "ripe and ready to burn" due to a megadrought that has spanned decades and warm and windy conditions brought on by climate change.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has said damage estimates for homes and structures could reach more than 1,000 by the time all the assessments are done.

On Wednesday, no new evacuations were ordered and some were relaxed. Burns said the biggest new concern was that thunderstorms packing lightning and strong down-draft winds would fuel the fire again Thursday.

Bulldozers and hand crews were building contingency lines near the town of Angel Fire east of Taos to make sure the flames don't reach U.S. Highway 64 within about 25 miles (40 kilometers) of the Colorado line.

"If we are fortunate enough to dodge that bullet, the cloud cover will actually shade out the fuels and moderate the fire behavior a little bit, which is a good thing," Burns said Wednesday. "But tomorrow will be the day to tell."

While the fire encompasses an area more than 1.5 times the size of New York City, fire managers said there are pockets of green within the perimeter that could still burn.

"We're trying to go all the way around the edge of the fire and we want to keep the fire where it is right now," Jayson Coil, an operations chief assigned to the blaze, said Wednesday of using bulldozers to cut wide lines that can block flames.

Fire managers also said not all areas have been burned severely, and crews have been able to protect many homes and structures by clearing out vegetation and using sprinklers and hose lays to knock down the flames as they approach populated areas.

Lujan Grisham spoke with President Joe Biden on Tuesday and underscored the impacts of the fires on communities and the need for ongoing partnership with the federal government as the drought-stricken state recovers and rebuilds from some of the most devastating wildfires on record in New Mexico.

Biden reaffirmed the support of the federal government and said every effort will be made to provide immediate help to people in the impacted communities. He also expressed his gratitude to the first responders, firefighters and other personnel who are battling the blazes and have come to the aid of residents.

Evacuation orders remain in place for residents near a handful of large blazes in New Mexico, Colorado and Texas, where three large fires were reported Tuesday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Lujan Grisham has warned that many New Mexico residents, depending on where they live, should be ready for potential evacuations all summer given the likelihood for higher fire danger due to strong winds, warmer temperatures brought on by climate change and forecasts for little to no precipitation.

Another fire burning in the Gila National Forest in southern New Mexico had grown more than 57 square miles (148 square kilometers) overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, causing concern among state officials. Forest roads and trails in the area were closed, but officials said late Wednesday crews made good progress during the day that kept the perimeter from growing.

Associated Press writer Scott Sonner contributed to this report from Reno, Nevada.

Officials say woman set 12 fires in the bosque Wednesday morning – KUNM News; Elise Kaplan, Albuquerque Journal

After setting 12 fires over 5 acres of the bosque yesterday, an Albuquerque woman was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation after being charged with arson and battery on a peace officer.

The Albuquerque Journal reports 46 year old Cristina Castorena-Noble will be booked into jail once she is medically cleared.

Castorena-Noble's family said she has had a hard life, marked by tragedy, abuse, death, struggles with addiction, and previous run-ins with law enforcement, including May 2020 charges for setting fires.

16 crews were on scene for the multiple fires yesterday morning, arriving shortly after Castorena-Noble had been spotted starting the fires by both a family walking through the bosque, and by a police helicopter.

State Lawmaker accuses gas station of price-gouging – KUNM News; Mathew Narvaiz, Albuquerque Journal

Gas prices, and inflation overall, is putting the squeeze on many people's budgets lately, but one Albuquerque gas station took things too far for a state legislator.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Miguel Garcia, a democrat serving Albuquerque, filed a price-gouging complaint against a gas station near the Sunport that was charging $6.83 a gallon as of Wednesday.

The average price of gas in Albuquerque Wednesday was about $4.29 a gallon, according to AAA– a record high as is.

Murad Hijazi, the owner of M&M stores on Yale Boulevard north of Gibson Boulevard, declined to comment on his prices or the complaint, according to the journal.

Right to film cops weighed by US court overseeing 6 states — Colleen Slevin, Associated Press

U.S. government lawyers on Wednesday asked the appeals court overseeing four western and two midwestern states to recognize that the First Amendment guarantee of free speech gives people the right to film police as they do their work in public — a decision that would allow officers to be sued if they interfere with bystanders trying to record them.

Six of the nation's 12 appeals courts have recognized that right but the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has not and justices heard arguments in the case of a YouTube journalist and blogger who claimed that a suburban Denver officer blocked him from recording a 2019 traffic stop.

Natasha Babazadeh, an attorney for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, urged a three-judge panel from the court to rule in that filming police is a constitutional right and said there has been an increase in the number of lawsuits filed against police by people saying they could not record them in public. The appeals court has over Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and Utah and the parts of Yellowstone National Park that lie in Idaho and Montana.

"This issue is timely and would give guidance to district courts," Babazadeh said.

The First Amendment issue intersects with the controversial legal doctrine called "qualified immunity," which shields police officers from misconduct lawsuits unless their actions violate clearly established laws. If the appeals court decides people have a right to record police, police departments and officers who work in the court's region would be put on notice that they could be sued for violating that right.

In the Colorado lawsuit, Abade Irizarry said he was filming a police traffic stop in the city of Lakewood when he claimed Officer Ahmed Yehia stood in front of the camera to block Irizarry from recording. The officer was on foot shined a flashlight into Irizarry's camera and the camera of another blogger. Then Yehia left the two, got into his cruiser and sped the cruiser toward the two bloggers, the lawsuit said. The cruiser swerved before reaching the bloggers and they were not hit, according to the lawsuit.

The case was heard in federal court in Denver, where a magistrate judge sided with lawyers for Yehia and dismissed it last year, agreeing with Yehia's lawyers, who contended the right to record police was not clearly established by the time of the incident in 2019.

Irizarry appealed and U.S. government lawyers joined the case to support the public's right to record police.

Alex Dorotik, the lawyer for Yehia and the city of Lakewood, said in court documents that the appeals court panel should uphold the lower court ruling.

Pointing out that Yehia allegedly drove towards Irizarry, appeals court Judge Carolyn McHugh said officers can be held liable for actions which are so egregious that all officers should should know that they violate people's rights.

Dorotik told the appeals court panel that the motivation for why Yehia drove toward Irizarry would have to be considered but later acknowledged that it would be fair to infer it was motivated by Irizarry's efforts to film the traffic stop.

The Justice Department lawyers did not take a position on whether Yehia should be granted qualified immunity.

But they said the appeals court can rule on the constitutional question of whether people have the right to record police regardless of whether the lawsuit against Yehia is reinstated. L egal documents filed by the Justice Department lawyers stressed the importance of eyewitness video in its investigations of police departments and for the investigative hunt for suspects who attacked police during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Alan Chen, a University of Denver law professor and one of the First Amendment experts who have also urged the appeals court to rule on the right of people to record police, said courts tend to address cases narrowly instead of weighing in on constitutional issues.

But the video of the killing of George Floyd brought national attention to the importance of people having the right to record police as they work, he said.

"The more uncertainity there is, the more people might be afraid to pull out their phones and record the police," Chen said.