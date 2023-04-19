Born in Las Cruces, Justin McLauchlin arrived in Albuquerque as a

member of the band Nosotros over twenty years ago, and since then has

brought his skills on bass, horns, keyboards and guitar to many local

ensembles, Alex Maryol Band, The Porter Draw and Swag trio among them.

It wasn't until he joined The Ordinary Things band that McLaughlin's

songwriting became a focus. He now brings songs to that band plus an

emerging solo project.

Recorded on April 13, 2023 in Studio C by Matthew Finch.

Follow Justin McLauchlin on Instagram or at theordinarythings.com