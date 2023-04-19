© 2023 KUNM
Justin McLauchlin

Published April 19, 2023 at 1:35 PM MDT
Justin McLauchlin

Born in Las Cruces, Justin McLauchlin arrived in Albuquerque as a
member of the band Nosotros over twenty years ago, and since then has
brought his skills on bass, horns, keyboards and guitar to many local
ensembles, Alex Maryol Band, The Porter Draw and Swag trio among them.
It wasn't until he joined The Ordinary Things band that McLaughlin's
songwriting became a focus. He now brings songs to that band plus an
emerging solo project.

Recorded on April 13, 2023 in Studio C by Matthew Finch.

Follow Justin McLauchlin on Instagram or at theordinarythings.com

