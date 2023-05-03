Odd Dog

This veteran quartet built their audience playing venues in the East Mountains, and while they become known for their covers, it's their originals that mark them as something special. With their third album "As the Crow Flies" rolling out the band piled in to KUNM's Studio C (not the smallest stage they've ever played, they

say) to play songs old and new.

Recorded by Matthew Finch on April 26, 2023, Odd Dog are:

David Schumann: vocals, guitar, songwriter

Steve Kinabrew: bass, vocals

Randy Clark: electric mandolin

Chris Carpenter: drums

Find Odd Dog on YouTube or at south14.com