KUNM Studio Sessions

Odd Dog

KUNM
Published May 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM MDT
odd-dog-shirley-picks-1_orig.jpg

Odd Dog

This veteran quartet built their audience playing venues in the East Mountains, and while they become known for their covers, it's their originals that mark them as something special. With their third album "As the Crow Flies" rolling out the band piled in to KUNM's Studio C (not the smallest stage they've ever played, they
say) to play songs old and new.

Recorded by Matthew Finch on April 26, 2023, Odd Dog are:

David Schumann: vocals, guitar, songwriter
Steve Kinabrew: bass, vocals
Randy Clark: electric mandolin
Chris Carpenter: drums

Find Odd Dog on YouTube or at south14.com

KUNM Studio Sessions Ear to the Ground