Las Cruces-born & Mariachi-trained, songwriter Melissa Rios forged her own style of acoustic soul for her 2016 debut album "Love & Time." Her third album "Sunlight" finds Rios expanding into a narrative song cycle with richer orchestration than ever before. In this solo acoustic performance she previews songs from the album in their most direct setting and talks about bringing the project from concept to fruition.

Recorded live in Studio C on June 16th by Matthew Finch.

Find out more at melissariosmusic.com