HATAAłII (pronounced Ha-TOTH-lee) began making albums of original music at age 15. An Albuquerque resident of Navajo Nation, he's just released his fifth album "Singing Into Darkness" which features a shift into electric instrumentation determined as he says by the "Strangeness" of the songs.

For this session Hataałii worked on acoustic guitar. Recorded in Studio C by Matthew Finch on June 22, 2023.

