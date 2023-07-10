BARD EDRINGTON V with JIM PALMER

Santa Fe's Bard Edrington V began his journey in New Mexico music as part of the roots music trio 3 String Bale and has since built a reputation for songs that evoke century-old roots traditions, both as a solo artist & as a member of the Hoth Brothers Band. The album "Burn You Up" finds him taking fuller advantage of the recording studio with songs that may be his most personal to date.

Recorded in Studio C on January 17, 2023 by Matthew Finch, the players are:

Bard Edrington V, guitar & vocals

Jim Palmer, drums

Follow this artist at bardedrington.com and at hothbrothersband.com