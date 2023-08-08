© 2023 KUNM
August 8, 2023

The Albuquerque Jazz quartet Flambeaux had to rethink their approach when founder & reedman Bob Gusch passed away suddenly with local gigs already booked. The addition of John Truitt on soprano sax allowed the group to update their vintage sound as they maintained their none-dare-call-it-a-preservation-band identity.

Recorded on July 20, 2023 by Chip Borton in Studio A Flambeaux are:

Mark Weaver: tuba
Dr. Wayne Shrubsall: plectrum banjo, vocals
Micah Hood: trombone
John Truitt: soprano sax

