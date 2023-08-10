CITY OF MY DEATH

Albuquerque rockers Dru Vaughter & Noelle Graney came out of the pandemic looking for a new musical outlet after completing their "thematic EP" series with Alien Space Kitchen. Enter veteran drummer Ken Maestas and with him a band is born and finds a much timelier sensibility as you can hear on their debut EP "This Modern Age."

For this session in the cozy confines of Studio C the band downsized their post-punk sound to go largely unplugged. Recorded by Matthew Finch on July 27 the band are:

Dru Vaughter: vocals, 6 & 12-string acoustic guitars

Noelle Graney: vocals, electric bass

Ken Maestas: cajon

Follow this band at cityofmydeathmusic.com