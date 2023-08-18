© 2023 KUNM
KUNM Studio Sessions

The Merlettes

KUNM
Published August 18, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT

Albuquerque's "feminist honky-tonk" band The Merlettes return as a trio to preview songs they'll be sharing at the upcoming WOMAD 2023 Conference in South Africa. For the interview they're joined by a fourth member, South African bassist/songwriter Aus Tebza.

Recorded by Matthew Finch in Studio C on August 9, 2023, The Merlettes Trio are:
Kristina Jacobsen: vocals, guitar
Dair Obenshain: vocals, 5-string viola
Jackie Chacon: vocals, drums

Keep up with Merlettes at kristinajacobsenmusic.com, also check out related bands A Band Named Sue and The Ordinary Things.

