Albuquerque's "feminist honky-tonk" band The Merlettes return as a trio to preview songs they'll be sharing at the upcoming WOMAD 2023 Conference in South Africa. For the interview they're joined by a fourth member, South African bassist/songwriter Aus Tebza.

Recorded by Matthew Finch in Studio C on August 9, 2023, The Merlettes Trio are:

Kristina Jacobsen: vocals, guitar

Dair Obenshain: vocals, 5-string viola

Jackie Chacon: vocals, drums

Keep up with Merlettes at kristinajacobsenmusic.com, also check out related bands A Band Named Sue and The Ordinary Things.