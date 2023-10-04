© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jimmy Deveney & The Hold Fast Union

KUNM
Published October 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT

JIMMY DEVENEY & THE HOLD FAST UNION

Songwriter Jimmy Deveney assembled the latest version of The Hold Fast Union with a specific purpose: to bring R&B flavor to songs that had grown beyond Americana. To celebrate their new vinyl release "High Desert Soul" the band joined Brandon Kennedy's Thursday "Freeform" in Studio A with Roman Garcia at the controls.

Performed live on air on September 22, 2023 the band were:
Jimmy Deveney: vocals, guitar
Charlie Elmore: guitar, vocals
Ken Easton: keyboards, vocals
Matthew Tobias: drums

Follow this band at jimmydeveney.com and on Instagram

KUNM Studio Sessions