JIMMY DEVENEY & THE HOLD FAST UNION

Songwriter Jimmy Deveney assembled the latest version of The Hold Fast Union with a specific purpose: to bring R&B flavor to songs that had grown beyond Americana. To celebrate their new vinyl release "High Desert Soul" the band joined Brandon Kennedy's Thursday "Freeform" in Studio A with Roman Garcia at the controls.

Performed live on air on September 22, 2023 the band were:

Jimmy Deveney: vocals, guitar

Charlie Elmore: guitar, vocals

Ken Easton: keyboards, vocals

Matthew Tobias: drums

Follow this band at jimmydeveney.com and on Instagram