© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Bill eliminates copays and cost-sharing for follow-up breast exams

KUNM | By Jeanette DeDios
Published March 22, 2023 at 9:49 AM MDT
cavitacion-g3ee350c3f_1920.jpg
Maleni Ferrari
/
pixabay

Lawmakers approved a bill in the just-ended legislative session that requires insurance plans to waive cost-sharing for breast examinations.

Currently under the Affordable Care Act, all women can get preventative mammogram screenings at no cost. But if the mammogram requires a follow-up exam to determine if a patient is at risk of cancer, many health insurance plans require patients to pay a portion of that cost and that’s when the bills start adding up.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Stefanics from Bernalillo co-sponsored House Bill 27 and says that patients face hundreds if not thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket costs.

"As we all know, early detection and diagnosis is key to positive outcomes," she said. "But with the high costs associated with follow-up imaging, many women put off or never go for their follow-ups because they cannot afford it."

Democratic Majority Whip Michael Padilla says he’s seen success from other states that have passed similar laws.

"I actually have learned a lot about this topic and the individuals that have seen success and have really helped a lot of their residents and their patients that have had to go through this," he said.

The American Cancer Society estimates more than 1700 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year in New Mexico and over 300 will die.

The Breast Exam Health Coverage bill passed on March 9 and since it passed before the last three days of the session, it does not require the governor’s signature to become law.

Tags
Local News HB 27breast cancerbreast examElizabeth StefanicsMichael Padilla
Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She recently graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s currently a part of the Local News Fund Fellowship where she will be working with KUNM-FM and NMPBS during her 9-month fellowship where she will gain hands-on newsroom experience. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org or via Twitter @JeanetteDeDios.
See stories by Jeanette DeDios
Related Content
  • cavitacion-g3ee350c3f_1920.jpg
    Local News
    Bill would require coverage for breast exams at no cost
    Jeanette DeDios
    Legislation would require insurance plans to cover diagnostic and supplemental breast examinations – and waive cost sharing by patients – passed its first committee this week in the legislature.
  • Is It Time To Reconsider Breast Self-Exams?
    Michaeleen Doucleff
    A risque campaign that aims to boost self-exams for breast cancer has reignited a debate about whether they prevent cancer deaths. One doctor says it's time to change how women look for lumps.
  • Breast Cancer Prevention
    Joe Palca
    A new study may indicate which women will benefit most from taking the drug Tamoxifen to prevent breast cancer. The drug has proven an effective treatment, but it has potentially dangerous side effects, so many doctors have been reluctant to prescribe it to healthy women for breast cancer prevention. NPR's Joe Palca reports.
  • NPR News
    Hearing Voices: Breast Cancer Diaries
    Producer Dmae Roberts of the Hearing Voices radio project profiles three women who are breast cancer survivors.
Load More