New Mexico Environment Department announces new additions to violation database

The New Mexico Environment Department announced new additions to a public database it launched earlier this year that tracks alleged violations of regulations, permits and licenses. The site that houses the database also provides guidance on reporting possible violations to the department.

The department added three new active entries to the database — called Enforcement Watch — in April. That includes Dan Dee Dairy in Dexter, NM, which received a notice of violation from the Ground Water Quality Bureau.

Two oil and gas companies were also added to the list: Oxy USA Inc. near Magdalena received a notice of violation from the Air Quality Bureau and EOG Resources Inc. based in Midland, TX, has a notice of violation from the Radiation Control Bureau.

The department said it will update the database with historic data and send out monthly reports with cases that were added or resolved. There are currently 42 active matters.

Environment Department Secretary James Kenney told KUNM during the legislative session earlier this year that his department was too underfunded and short-staffed to keep up with state and federal enforcement mandates.

He also said the state could lose its oil and gas permitting power later this year when he expects the federal government to move forward with addressing high levels of ozone in the Permian Basin. The state could also lose out on federal infrastructure funds.