Local News

New Mexico Environment Department announces new additions to violation database

KUNM | By Megan Myscofski
Published May 4, 2023 at 3:35 PM MDT
New Mexico Environment Department Secretary James Kenney
New Mexico PBS
New Mexico Environment Department Secretary James Kenney is asking the New Mexico Legislature to better fund his department for the next fiscal year in order to accomplish all it's charged with, including air quality regulation of the oil and gas industry. He says if NMED is funded at the level proposed by the Legislative Finance Committee, which is significantly lower than the executive budget request, NMED will continue to operate under capacity, picking "winners and losers" among New Mexico communities.

The New Mexico Environment Department announced new additions to a public database it launched earlier this year that tracks alleged violations of regulations, permits and licenses. The site that houses the database also provides guidance on reporting possible violations to the department.

The department added three new active entries to the database — called Enforcement Watch — in April. That includes Dan Dee Dairy in Dexter, NM, which received a notice of violation from the Ground Water Quality Bureau.

Two oil and gas companies were also added to the list: Oxy USA Inc. near Magdalena received a notice of violation from the Air Quality Bureau and EOG Resources Inc. based in Midland, TX, has a notice of violation from the Radiation Control Bureau.

The department said it will update the database with historic data and send out monthly reports with cases that were added or resolved. There are currently 42 active matters.

Environment Department Secretary James Kenney told KUNM during the legislative session earlier this year that his department was too underfunded and short-staffed to keep up with state and federal enforcement mandates.

He also said the state could lose its oil and gas permitting power later this year when he expects the federal government to move forward with addressing high levels of ozone in the Permian Basin. The state could also lose out on federal infrastructure funds.

Tags
Local News James KenneyNew Mexico Environment Departmentemissions
Megan Myscofski
Megan Myscofski is a reporter with KUNM's Poverty and Public Health Project.
See stories by Megan Myscofski
