Filmmakers showcase rural New Mexico libraries as vital community spaces

A new film highlights the important role libraries play in small rural communities around New Mexico. Many of these organizations are independent and must raise their own operating funds, and they have become vital centers for the people they serve.

Filmmakers Ben Daitz and Mary Lance explore these unique institutions in “Library Stories: Books on the Backroads.” The two began the documentary after talking with Shel Neymark, director of the New Mexico Rural Library Initiative, which is working to build a $50 million endowment to fund libraries like the ones featured in the film and keep them staffed.

MARY LANCE: What we heard that really piqued our interest initially is that, for example, there's a library in Vallecitos, in far northern New Mexico, a very tiny town and during COVID, and until very recently, kept a phone on the porch so that people could, you know, have access to a telephone. And we also heard about a librarian in southwestern New Mexico and Glenwood, Lynn Neidermayer, who actually makes home deliveries of books to people who, for one reason or another, don't get into the library.

KUNM: I also loved the way the old card catalogs were used in El Rito and Dixon.

BEN DAITZ: You know, I guess I thought that card catalogs were still being used until I walked into some and realized that for the vast majority of libraries, it's all computerized. So it was really nice to see some old card catalogs being used creatively as seed catalogs, as a storage places for interesting artifacts.

KUNM: Was it El Rito where they had the cabinet of wonders?

MARY LANCE: Curiosity cabinet. And Lynette, the librarian there, has stored in it all sorts of objects from the natural world.

KUNM: Some of them are actually also collecting local histories?

BEN DAITZ: Most of them, I think, have an interest in their communities’ history. For example, the Abiquiu library is actually a community center and the library in the Pueblo of Abiquiu, [people] are very, very interested in their history as genízaros. A significant number of folks in that area have ancestors who were captured either by the Spanish or by other Indian tribes, so they maintain that tradition. And the library has kind of become the epicenter of genízaro research in this country.

KUNM: The folks in Dixon also talked about resolana. What is that?

MARY LANCE: Resolana is a term that they use to symbolize what they hope the library provides people, they take it as a place to sort of hang out and relax, and come together and make community together.

KUNM: I was also struck by the Glenwood library being a place that brings people together – but there might be some tension around old timers, newcomers, ranchers, environmentalists. How are they doing that?

BEN DAITZ: The librarian, Lynn Neidermayer, was able to bring folks from both sides of that spectrum, together around a book club. And it was a really a wonderful experience watching these folks talk about books and what stays in the library stays in the library. Their discussions around books really has, I think, eased the political tensions in that county,

MARY LANCE: it has allowed them to see each other as individuals by talking about books rather than talking about what their politics are, it broke down barriers.

KUNM: There are so many different things taking place in these libraries, such as the Jemez Pueblo library. They're doing Towa language classes.

MARY LANCE: We were just delighted to be able to film that. And we're so impressed by these children and their command of the language, which apparently they learned from birth. Their schools teach it and in the library it's emphasized through the story time.

KUNM: Why are these small libraries so particularly important?

BEN DAITZ: You know, I really think they're the social and educational centers of their communities. You know, they have these other functions. They provide internet access for folks, librarians help folks fill out applications, make doctor's appointments. You know, there's a library down south that every couple of months welcomes veterans who need help with social services or applications. So I think they fulfill a lot of needs in their respective communities. And they really are kind of the centers of democracy in their community.

KUNM: It's so interesting, because some larger urban libraries around the country have started to add on social workers to their staff. But it sounds like the rural libraries were already ahead of the game.

MARY LANCE: They definitely function of social service agencies. In some really tiny communities, they are the place where people can go to get help.

KUNM: Did you encounter any of the issues we have seen with libraries in the last few years? Did any of the people tell you someone's come in and said “I want that taken off the shelf or I don't like this”?

BEN DAITZ: We asked a question. And thankfully, libraries that we visited, that was not an issue. And in El Rito the librarian said, “If you don't like something on our shelf, don't read it.” I hope that continues to be the voice.

“Library Stories: Books on the Backroads” airs on New Mexico PBS on June 15 at 7 p.m., June 16 on the PBS digital channel 5.4 at 9 p.m., on KNEW on June 25th and on KRWG on a date to be announced. It also streams on the PBS mobile app.