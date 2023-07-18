Albuquerque nonprofit offers cooling relief for unhoused folks and their pets

As a heatwave continues to scorch the Southwest, Albuquerque is seeing an unusual run of triple-digit days. Heat advisories warn of health consequences for everyone, but unhoused people are particularly vulnerable. And the homeless population statewide has surged by 48% over the last year .

On a Friday at the Compassion Services Center , it’s hovering around 100 degrees and some overheated dogs are frolicking in kiddie pools. Their owners also get help cooling off, as well as food, showers and a place to sleep.

Pastor Joanne Landry has operated the center for two years, and in the summer it offers relief for unhoused people and their four-legged friends.

“They have the doggy pools with their toys. So they can play because it gets tremendously hot on those sidewalks and they're out on the street a lot,” said Landry.

She added that many other shelters do not take pets, but many unhoused people have them.

“We have lots and lots of animals. And we're pretty filled up here at our night shelter. We have close to 50 people every single night,” she said.

To help the two-legged visitors, she supplies towels soaked in cool water, shaded tents and pavilions, and cold drinks from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day. During these hours she also serves food that she has cooked or was donated.

Gabriel Subia lost his home two months ago . “It’s kind of scary being 60 years old and not have home,” he said.

But these services help tremendously. “It's really good, because you go to sleep at night and it's cool. You know, they have air conditioning inside where we sleep, and plenty of water to drink all the time, but cold water too,” he said.

Andre Stokes has been staying at Compassion for three weeks and said it has helped him on a positive path.

“I was incarcerated, came out and wanted some - well, wanted to maintain my sobriety,” he said.

He also said he and others manage to have fun while staying cool, using water fights with squirt guns to beat the heat.

The center is supported by community donations and local businesses including Sprouts and Trader Joe's. The City of Albuquerque supported it also, including the installation of utilities .

“As long as it’s gonna be hot, we will have our cooling resources,” said Pastor Joanne, adding that her services will be open all summer long.

