© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Actors' union takes its ongoing strike to NetFlix North America’s studios in Albuquerque

KUNM | By Mia Casas
Published July 27, 2023 at 1:55 PM MDT
SAG AFTRA and other unions picket outside NetFlix North America’s studios.
Mia Casas
/
KUNM
SAG AFTRA and other unions picket outside NetFlix North America’s studios.

More than 300 people turned out for a protest Wednesday in Albuquerque organized by The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists union. They included members of the Writers Guild of America, who are also on strike, as well as the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, and Background Actors Association of New Mexico who are not on strike but are supporting their colleagues who are. The action took place in front of NetFlix North America’s studios.

Kate Begeron picketing for SAG AFTRA
Mia Casas
/
KUNM
Kate Begeron picketing for SAG AFTRA

It was already well on its way to 100 degrees when union members gathered at 8:30 a.m. Actor Kate Begeron was handing out signs.

“This is all us working for the future of our career and trying to keep our career a sustainable career that we can actually make a living,” she said.

Sanford Kelley at SAG AFTRA picket
Mia Casas
/
KUNM
Sanford Kelley at the SAG AFTRA picket

The film and television industry in New Mexico has seen huge growth spurred by generous tax incentives. Productions spent more than $2 billion over the last three years.

Those funds are not necessarily reaching people like actor Sanford Kelley. You must make at least $26,000 a year to qualify for health insurance with SAG-AFTRA. But Kelley says many actors make far less.

“Most of the people I know are one check away from being on the streets,” he said.

Abby Townsend has dreamed of acting her entire life, but she says changes in the industry with streaming and AI technology are making that unsustainable.

Abby Townsend picketing for SAG AFTRA
Mia Casas
/
KUNM
Abby Townsend picketing for SAG AFTRA

“You need art that’s done by people, art that means something. Art that’s done by a robot and stolen from other artists is just, it's criminal and it’s not going to mean anything of significance ever,” she said.

Townsend acted in Stranger Things last year but never saw any residuals, a common complaint from writers and actors alike. Residuals are long-term payments performers get when films or shows are re-aired after initial release.
Actor Wes Studi was at the protest and says he recently got a residual check from the one streaming project he’s worked on, Hulu’s series “Reservation Dogs.” Grand total? Three cents. It’s a far cry from earlier decades.

“The ones that I received in the 80s and 90s are absolutely amazing in terms of the amounts compared to what we are offered from streaming,” said Studi.

With no negotiations on the table, union members say they’re ready to wait as long as necessary for the rights they’re seeking.

Tags
Local News SAG AFTRAfilm industryAIfilm crewsstrikeActors
Mia Casas
Mia Casas is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in English with minors in Journalism and Theatre at the University of New Mexico. She comes to KUNM through an internship with the New Mexico Local News Fund. During this internship she aspires to gain experience and give a voice to those who have none.
See stories by Mia Casas
Related Content
  • Author and Santa Fe resident George R.R. Martin at the premiere of the film "Tolkien," at the Regency Village Theatre on May 8, 2019, in Los Angeles.
    Local News
    George R.R. Martin warns lawmakers about the dangers of AI in film and media
    Mia Casas
    In the ongoing strikes by actors and writers in film and television, artificial intelligence is one of the most contentious issues. New Mexico’s robust production industry is feeling the strikes’ effects and on Monday a legislative committee heard dire warnings of the threat posed by AI.
  • French actor Constance de Calbiac carries a sign on a picket line outside Paramount studios on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions.
    Local News
    What do the Hollywood strikes mean for New Mexico?
    Mia Casas
    Spending by film, TV, and digital media production in New Mexico surpassed $2.2 billion dollars over the last three fiscal years. That’s according to figures released Tuesday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who noted that industry wages are now at record highs.However much of that production is at a standstill because of strikes by the Writers’ Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union. KUNM spoke with Tom Schuch, first vice president of the SAG-AFTRA New Mexico chapter about what those strikes mean for the state and its workers.
  • NPR News
    Actors take to the internet to show their residual checks, with some in the negative
    Ayana Archie
    The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers rejected the SAG-AFTRA union's request for a separate type of residual payment that actors would get once their programs hit streaming services.
  • SAG-AFTRA joins the biggest Hollywood strike in decades
    NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Kim Masters, editor-at-large at The Hollywood Reporter, about the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike happening in tandem with a writer's strike for the first time since 1960.
Load More