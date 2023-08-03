PNM offers customers break on bills during heatwave

The Public Service Company of New Mexico, or PNM, is offering support for customers unable to pay their energy bills on time during the summer heatwave. The company also said it hit two record-setting system peaks in July.

Spokesperson Raymond Sandoval said PNM is extending the window before it cuts off power to a customer from about two weeks to up to three months, depending on a customer’s circumstances. It also has two low-income programs available.

“If you're applying for the low-income programs, it is one application. Once you qualify, that money is then credited toward your account,” Sandoval said.

He said if a customer does not qualify for their low-income programs, there are other options available, including a program that balances out seasonal highs and lows, making bills more predictable.

PNM’s website also gives tips for keeping a home cool during the heatwave. Those include shutting all blinds during the day, not using washing machines and dishwashers in the afternoon or early evening, raising the thermostat and grilling outside instead of cooking inside.

Customers in need of the help can visit PNM’s webpage for more information.

Some researchers and activists are calling for air conditioning to be considered a human right , as extreme heat becomes more common around the world.

