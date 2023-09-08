Committee reconfirms Cultural Affairs secretary despite opposition

The Senate Rules Committee reconfirmed Debra Garcia y Griego as Department of Cultural Affairs Cabinet Secretary on Friday. The two-hour meeting drew passionate statements from supporters, but also opponents who are upset by personnel shakeups at the agency.

Earlier this year, Garcia y Griego fired Eric Blinman as director of the New Mexico Office of Archaeological Studies where he’d worked for over 35 years. Blinman filed a federal lawsuit claiming discrimination and retaliation.

Since being appointed by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2019, Garcia y Griego has fired or asked five directors to resign during that time. That included the heads of the National Hispanic Cultural Center and the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science.

During the committee meeting, Janelle Roybal, Pojoaque Pueblo Governor, spoke out in support of Garcia y Griego.

“The Secretary helped repair unconscionable harm to my community through the office of archeological studies by investigating their systematically biased and prejudiced methodologies and attitudes,” she said.

But Thomas Wilson, the former director of the Museum of New Mexico said a major donor and former regent withdrew $2 million this week from the Museum of New Mexico Foundation because of the turmoil.

“As the donor wrote to you, I think you've all received this, ‘Don't let the carnage or damage to our once beloved Department of Cultural Affairs continue and maintaining New Mexico's national stature requires new leadership at the highest levels of the Department of Cultural Affairs,’” he said.

Supporters of Blinman, including historians, archaeologists and librarians, have petitioned the governor to withdraw Garcia y Griego’s reappointment as cultural affairs secretary. The governor, however, has refused.

Despite the opposition, the committee voted 7 to 2, to reconfirm Garcia y Griego, with two members excused. She must now be confirmed by the full Senate, and that vote will likely take place during the January Legislative Session.