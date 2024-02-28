J.J. Abrams series used Albuquerque shelter for a filming location

As New Mexico’s film and television industry continues its rapid growth, various sites around the state show up as backdrops. One surprising location – Albuquerque’s Westside Emergency Housing Center – will soon be on HBO Max.

The show is called “Duster,” and it’s a crime drama set in the 1970s Southwest. J.J. Abrams is the executive producer.

Part of it was filmed at the Westside Center, which houses between 450 and 700 people experiencing homelessness each night.

Warner Brothers and NM Talent INC. were contracted to use the location for 8 days back in May, but were interrupted by last year’s writers’ strike.

Maria Wolfe, the Homeless Innovations Officer in the Albuquerque Department of Health, Housing and Homelessness, said the production company asked to come back after the strike, but was turned down.

“We had to say that during winter months that does not work because we just have too many people there,” she said.

But she said the city hopes to accommodate the show again in the future.

Wolfe said that several people staying at the shelter joined the production as extras. A spokesperson for the department later said it wasn’t clear that residents were part of the production, and the production company was not available for comment.

The production company paid a $10,000 access and license fee to the city and brought 200 cast and crew members to the shelter to film.

The Albuquerque Film Office declined to talk about the shoot.

This coverage is made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners.