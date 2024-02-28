New Albuquerque dashboard for homelessness data shows the city made over 1,000 encampment sweeps in January

A new dashboard created by the City of Albuquerque with monthly data related to homelessness shows the city logged over 1,000 encampment sweeps in January.

The site shows how many people use the city’s shelters, how many families move into permanent housing through navigation programs and how many receive eviction prevention assistance, among other metrics.

Katie Simon, spokesperson with the city’s Health, Housing and Homelessness Department, said the department hopes this will help the public understand budget and program decisions.

“We wanted to display it this way and this in this format so the public can understand a little bit more about what we've got going on every day,” she said.

Among the data is a number for what it calls, “actions on illegal camping,” where city workers removed the belongings of a person or people experiencing homelessness. For January, that number was over 1,067.

A court injunction last year mandated that the city not remove encampments on public property, but people experiencing homelessness and their advocates say the city has continued the practice. The city is challenging the court order.

The dashboard shows over 800 people on average used the city’s shelters each night in January. Five families and six individuals moved into permanent housing through navigation.

It also has a map for service locations, and provides charts showing where people experiencing homelessness in Albuquerque are from.

