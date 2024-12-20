Though suicide doesn't increase over the holidays, it's never the wrong time to talk about it

It’s commonly thought that suicide rates increase over the winter holidays, but that’s not the case. A study from the Annenberg Public Policy Center shows December actually saw the fewest suicides of any month in 2021, with the most occurring in August and September. Still, Lead Suicide Prevention Coordinator with the New Mexico Department of Health, Clarie Miller, told KUNM that it’s never the wrong time of year to talk about suicide and practice prevention.

CLARIE MILLER: We need to care about each other all year long. And, certainly, the holidays can be hard on some people. When people have experienced grief or loss, the holidays can be more impactful — seeing other families get together, seeing people making plans and maybe being more isolated.

KUNM: And what are some signs that someone may need help that we can look out for, not only in others, but maybe ourselves?

MILLER: The biggest indicator that someone is considering suicide is when they directly say so. This isn't something that we ever consider attention-seeking behavior, and we don't bring that into the conversation. If someone expresses that they are struggling and that they are considering suicide, we believe them every single time. And we talk a lot about checking in on each other — we also need to check in on ourselves. You know, when we're a little more irritable than we usually are, or things that would roll off our backs don't tend to be so easily ignored, those are signs that we may need to check in with ourself, as well.

KUNM: And for people listening who are experiencing depression, or loss of hope, or thoughts of hurting themselves, what are some coping strategies that they could carry with them, that they could try?

MILLER: Practicing mindfulness every day — at the beginning of the day, at the end of the day. Gratitude — recognizing and acknowledging things that we're grateful for.

KUNM: What does "practicing mindfulness" look like?

MILLER: It can look different for different people. We're all individuals, right? So, it's taking even just five minutes of being present, being aware, being in the moment — whether it be breathing or tracing or counting, just taking that five minutes for yourself.

KUNM: And, if folks have someone in their life that they are concerned about, they may be at a loss of what to do, what to say, worried they could even make things worse. Do you have any tips for them?

MILLER: One of the big myths surrounding suicide is that talking about suicide causes suicide. That's not true. You are not going to put that thought in their head. It's something that we do need to talk about, just as we talk about physical health. I mean, if someone was having a heart attack, we wouldn't hesitate to do CPR or to call 911. We need to do the same thing when it comes to mental health.

KUNM: Do you have tips on what they could say?

MILLER: It's active listening, engaging in conversation with them. And let's be honest, we don't always have the words for all of our emotions, right? So, just sharing space. And it doesn't have to be a back-and-forth conversation. It can simply be letting someone know that you care about them, that you are going to be there to support them.

KUNM: Support from family and friends, or some of the personal coping strategies might fall short. Where can someone turn in New Mexico if they do find themselves in crisis?

MILLER: We have different resources all across the state. A resource that we use in Dulce may not be the same as a resource we use in Las Cruces. New Mexico has New Mexico Suicide Prevention Coalition. The website has many resources that can be accessed statewide. But if someone's in crisis and they have expressed that they are considering suicide or thinking about suicide, we don't want to leave them alone, and we want to get them resources right away. And certainly, 988 is the first step.

KUNM: And 988 — it's a national suicide lifeline, but it also is responded to by local support services, no?

MILLER: Yes. Our calls in New Mexico are answered by people familiar with the culture in New Mexico, and most of them [are] in the state.

KUNM: And people can text it too?

MILLER: Absolutely, 24/7 and it can be anonymous.

KUNM: Anything I haven't asked, Clarie, that feels crucial to get out to folks?

MILLER: What I want people to know is that the world is a better place with each of us in it. Life is hard. It's not easy for anyone. But when we lean in, support each other, and listen to each other, we can get through anything together.