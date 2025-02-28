Key legislative committee advances alcohol tax increase

This story was originally published by New Mexico In Depth

On Monday, state lawmakers on the House Taxation and Revenue Committee advanced a bill to raise taxes on alcohol. Cheered by public health advocates and tribes, and criticized by alcohol makers and sellers who have successfully fought off all tax hikes for 30 years, the bill could receive a vote by the full House as early as this week.

Drinking kills around 2,000 New Mexicans a year, and supporters of the proposal, House Bill 417, say it will reduce that toll, by making alcohol slightly more expensive and by raising nearly $50 million dollars a year for programs to help people rein in their drinking.

Lobbyists for the hospitality industry said the bill would harm business and prove ineffective. “These attempts to make alcohol a cost-prohibitive luxury won’t deter anyone,” said Terri Cole, president of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce.

The state already levies a tax on wholesalers of alcoholic beverages, who pay in proportion to the volume they sell. Experts say they largely pass this tax on to retailers, who in turn pass it on to consumers, but at current rates it amounts to a trivial share of alcohol’s sales price — about 7¢ per glass of wine or shot of liquor and 4¢ per can of beer. On an inflation-adjusted basis, the taxes are less than half the size when they were last revised in 1994.

During the past two legislative sessions, a group of Democratic lawmakers tried to raise this tax by 25¢ per drink. But some progressive lawmakers in their caucus objected to the fact that wealthy people could more easily afford such a tax increase, and instead sought a measure that would impose higher taxes on more costly beverages.

In the end, the groups compromised on an approach that would tax retailers 6% of the price of any alcohol they sell, in addition to the tax paid by wholesalers. The legislators drew inspiration from Maryland, which levied a new sales tax on alcohol in 2011, on top of its wholesale tax, and then saw declines in binge drinking and drunk driving.

The biggest impact of taxing alcohol as a share of its sales price is that people buying more expensive alcohol will pay a greater amount in taxes. This would be more noticeable at restaurants and bars, which steeply markup alcoholic drinks, than at liquor stores or groceries.

Consider a bottle of Modelo Especial beer sold at a bar for $6: the new 6% tax would add $0.36 to its price. In contrast, at a retailer like Total Wine where a 12-pack goes for $13.99, the new tax would amount to just 6¢ per bottle. Alcohol is also subject to the state gross receipts tax, which varies by locality from 5.25% to almost 9%.

Businesses that sell alcohol are fighting the bill. In rural McKinley County, a poster on the front door of El Sabino Package & Liquors read “No to HB417” and urged patrons to contact their legislators. Albuquerque’s Hops & Dough Taproom shared identical language on social media. And the New Mexico Restaurant Association is asking its members to call lawmakers in opposition.

During Monday’s debate, the committee amended the bill to shield local winegrowers, small brewers, and craft distillers from the new tax for alcohol they sell directly to customers. Republican lawmakers also attempted to exempt restaurants from the tax and to reduce the rate, but the committee narrowly voted down both amendments.

But experts say drinkers will mostly shrug off a price increase of this magnitude. The Legislative Finance Committee, which provides lawmakers with non-partisan analysis, calculated a 6% tax increase would have a small impact on drinking, reducing beer consumption by less than 1% and wine and spirits by no more than 1.2%.

Nonetheless, revenue raised by the tax would be significant. Estimated at $46 million annually, the funds would be directed to New Mexico’s tribes and pueblos and for research at the University of New Mexico on the local impact of alcohol policies.

A small reduction in excess drinking statewide could yield outsize benefits for taxpayers, and not just those who drink. When alcohol sends New Mexicans to the hospital or lands them in jail, the state often picks up much of the tab. In 2010, researchers calculated that drinking cost New Mexico’s government $914 million (equivalent to $1.3 billion in 2025).

“Ultimately, this bill will save the state money and also save consumers money,” said Dr. Katie Witkiewitz, director of UNM’s Center on Alcohol, Substance Use, and Addictions, during the hearing.

The bill will next advance to a vote on the House floor, before consideration by the Senate.

