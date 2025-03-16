Campaign finance reform is 'dead,' says sponsor

This story first appeared in New Mexico In Depth.

A bill meant primarily to close loopholes in New Mexico’s law governing the reporting of campaign contributions and expenditures crashed and burned in the House Government, Elections & Indian Affairs committee on Friday.

“The bill is dead,” Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said late Friday afternoon. Wirth has sought to close loopholes in New Mexico’s Campaign Reporting Act since several groups exploited them in a partially successful attempt to evade disclosing their donors and spending in the 2020 election.

Senate Bill 85 sailed through the Senate, then lingered for a month before House committees started just this past week hearing bills passed by the Senate. It faced two committee hearings, a House floor vote, and possibly another Senate vote to concur with any changes the House made, to land on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s desk.

In other words, time was of the essence with just a week left in the session.

Wirth appeared to understand that when he made a point of saying during the committee hearing Friday morning that none of a phalanx of progressive non-profits who showed up to oppose the bill had let him know of their concerns or shared a letter sent to committee members about their position prior to Friday’s meeting.

“First time I’ve heard any of this testimony, never copied on the letter,” Wirth said. “…the best way we work legislation is [to] not wait till the last week and then show up and not even have the courtesy of copying the sponsor with a letter that was sent. So I just want to publicly make that statement.”

According to testimony from several representatives of the nonprofits, they objected to the proposed striking of four words—”for a political purpose”—that are found in the definition of “expenditure” in the current law.

“With the removal of the term ‘political purpose’ from the expenditure definition, it now includes anything that refers to a ballot question or candidate with no time frame limitation,” Lan Sena, policy director for New Mexico based Center for Civic Policy, said during the hearing.

Sena said the group feared the change would categorize public education that 501c3 nonprofit organizations do about legislative sessions as “independent expenditure” political activity under the Campaign Reporting Act, which would then force disclosure of the group’s donors to the Secretary of State.

Others spoke against the change too.

“Removal of the term political purpose from the expenditure definition will cause harm to 501 c3 funding,” said New Mexico Native Vote Executive Director Ahzta Chavez. “The primary purpose of many of the c3s are to educate the public on what’s happening during legislative sessions, and this would pull this type of education into a regulated political expenditure.”

Chavez directed committee members to a letter they would have received, signed by a group of nonprofits, who she listed.

“Folks in opposition are ACLU, Café ACCION, Center for Civic Policy, El Centro, Equality NM, NM Native Vote, NM Working Families, Olé, Organized Power in Numbers, Progress Now New Mexico, Semilla Action and Sierra Club, Rio Grande chapter,” Chavez said.

The group is a mix of 501c3 and 501c4 nonprofit organizations who variously run nonpartisan get-out-the-vote campaigns, and in the case of 501c4 groups, endorse Democratic candidates.

New Mexico In Depth requested a copy of the letter from a few of the groups. Center for Civic Policy communications director Jessie Sanchez replied that the group preferred to not share it publicly. Sanchez said the bill was complex and required a lengthy legal analysis, which took time, compounded by the bill not at first being on the group’s radar.

But not clear is why Wirth was blindsided by the organized effort to oppose his bill. “These are groups I champion,” Wirth said late Friday afternoon.

In a text message, Sanchez listed a number of implications from proposed modifications to the statute but it’s unclear if those concerns stem entirely from the removal of “for a political purpose.” Sanchez said policy staff were unavailable for an interview on Friday.

The group’s interpretation was incorrect, Wirth said during the committee hearing Friday morning. The change simply codified what was already in the state regulations that govern how the statute is applied, he said, before handing off to Lindsay Bachman, of the Secretary of State’s office, to explain in detail.

Bachman pointed to time frames in regulatory language that only require reporting about independent expenditures when the advertisements “refer to a clearly identified candidate or ballot question and are disseminated to the relevant electorate within 30 days before the primary election or 60 days before the general election at which the candidate or ballot question is on the ballot.”

The bill did not receive an entire hearing, or a vote on Friday. Committee Chair D. Wonda Johnson, D-McKinley and San Juan, told Wirth she would schedule it to be heard again on Saturday morning. But it appears Wirth, who as majority leader of the Senate juggles an outsized set of responsibilities during the final days of the session, has decided not to pursue it. He told New Mexico In Depth he would make another effort in future years.

Trip Jennings contributed to this report.

