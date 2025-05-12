Second Annual Native Fashion Week is about community and telling a story

The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is holding its 2nd annual Native Fashion week which also includes an art market, workshops, and parties.

It was a rainy evening in Santa Fe at the Governor’s mansion Thursday, but that didn’t deter party goers from the SWAIA launch.

The event draws designers from across the country. Sharn-Marie Cassady (Ngāpuhi Te Whāhah-ā- Apanni) from New Zealand will be walking for Wabanoonkwe, an Ojibwe designer from Canada.

“I am wearing it's called Haruki, which is a flax plant from Aotearoa, New Zealand,” she said. “So it's a woven bodice that's being painted red, and it has kind of spikes coming off the top. And it was made by Shona Táwhiao, who was one of our Māori Harakeke Couture designers, and in a matching skirt from her as well.”

Cassady is the former director of Miss New Zealand and had a small modeling agency. She said she’s starting to see Indigenous fashion being platformed in her home country and that being in Santa Fe really resonates.

“I think places where we can center Indigenous methodologies, Indigenous communities and platform our own people to inspire our next generations are integral to the survival of our cultures,” she said.

She said the difference between Indigenous fashion shows and others comes down to community.

“I'm not the odd one out in these places,” she said. “Here, I can look around and I see 200 people just like me, and it feels like home.”

Model Macy Rose, who is Cherokee, grew up in Santa Fe and now studies at the University of Hawaii. She’ll be wearing Dorothy Grant, a Haida designer from Alaska, in the fashion show this weekend. She’s been modeling since she was 8 years old and said the runway experience goes by quickly.

“So it is a little bit of an adrenaline rush,” she said. “But being able to be there with all the models and after the show, and being able to represent an artist and represent their story that's on your body is really, really special.”

She said it’s important to have spaces for Indigenous people to come together, share their artwork and feel supported.

“If you go and ask someone what they are wearing, there is a story that comes along with it, and I think that is something really, really special to hold with what you are wearing and your passion,” she said.

Find information to SWAIA Native Fashion Week here .

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.

