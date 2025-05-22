Popejoy Hall brings Broadway back to New Mexico

Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque just announced its 2025-2026 season, which includes 6 broadway shows touring from New York.

If you are a theatre kid growing up in New Mexico, Broadway can feel really far. New York isn’t just a hop across town, it’s more like a leap across the country.

Popejoy Hall is trying to bridge that gap, so you can experience the shows you know and love closer to home.

Director of Popejoy Hall, Fabianna Tabeling knows this feeling all too well.

“You know, you’re listening to the soundtracks, you’re hearing about these shows, but I mean what chance are you going to get to go to New York, it's a very expensive trip. But we bring the same quality that you do see on Broadway, here to New Mexico,” Tabeling said.

Tabeling has been curating this season since April of last year with her team. She said it is an exciting process. Putting together a season is a combination of what sells and just a little bit of personal taste.

“So Moulin Rouge was definitely one where I was like, I want this in our season. I got to see it on Broadway a few years ago and I was so blown away by it,” Tabeling said. “I kinda made sure, I was like, we need this in our season.”

Four of the six Broadway shows have never been staged in New Mexico. Non-broadway productions this season, or “ovation” shows, include Twilight: In Concert, Moana: Live to Film, The TEN Tenors, and many more.

Popejoy offers a variety of ticketing options including the “ Broadway in New Mexico ” package, which allows you to see five of the Broadway shows. They also offer discounted student tickets and payment plans.