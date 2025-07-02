Spiritual teacher encourages meditation for stressful times with Albuquerque event

Life is pretty stressful these days, with two-thirds of Americans expressing anxiety over current events, according to a recent poll by the American Psychiatric Association. Doing something like meditation might seem impossible for our busy brains.

But Kelsi Lynde said this is exactly the right time to consider it. She’s a coordinator with the Art of Living Foundation. The group's Albuquerque chapter will present “The Journey Within: Meditation, Wisdom, and the Art of Living Joyfully,” with spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Albuquerque.

KELSI LYNDE: "Journey Within" is an event that's been happening across the country when Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will be guiding a meditation which is one of the many things that will happen, but something that you might not always get the chance to meditate with someone who's been meditating and sharing this wisdom their whole lives. And there'll also be some yogic wisdom, some knowledge shared, and also a time for Q and A. He travels the world and can talk to global leaders, and then in the next moment, talk to a child, or maybe a teenager or an adult who just maybe went through a breakup. But then in the next moment, he's talking to maybe a country leader about a war or about some conflict resolution. So it's pretty amazing.

KUNM: Why would this resonate right now for people?

LYNDE: Journey Within and the art of living joyfully, it's not something that minimizes what's happening in the world, but allows us to find that common peace within or have a moment of respite, so that way we can continue to move through the challenges of life with a little bit of awareness and know that we can find joy in the moment. You know, it's just that reminder that joy lives in the moment, like there is this art of living life no matter what is happening around us, and we're still able to acknowledge that, but it helps us to keep moving.

KUNM: I think there is a perception I've certainly had sometimes in meditation, that it's passive, but he's also out in the world doing peacekeeping efforts. How do those things connect and align?

LYNDE: So when we have that peace and calm within allows us to get that deep, deep rest, only then can we gain that resilience and strength to go tackle the challenges of the world, or to just go to our job or to show up for our family, our relationships, they're very complimentary.

KUNM: What usually comes up in the question and answer sessions?

LYNDE: This is fun, because you never know. People can ask questions that are like, you know, “What is the purpose of my life?” Or “How can a young person, how can I find hope?” Or, “How can I move forward with purpose when it's really hard to get a job, when there's so much struggle in the world, when there's so much want to make a change and a difference, but we don't know how.” So those questions can come and Gurudev will answer or even simple questions, like, “I'm in a relationship and I really want my partner to listen to me. What do I do?”

KUNM: What if there are people who say, Yeah, I've tried meditation. I can't do it?

LYNDE: Been there, me too. Yeah, it's a very hard thing to be able to sit, you know, because we're just letting the thoughts come, you know, just being with what's happening inside, and that can be uncomfortable. So this journey within and meditating with someone like Gurdev, he makes it so effortless and so simple. So really, it's okay. If you've tried meditation and you felt like you can't do it, don't worry, everyone can meditate. It's just sometimes when you get to do it with like a meditation teacher, like Gurudev, it can be even more easy. So it's okay if you've tried on YouTube or an app and it's been challenging, totally okay. In fact, if you've tried and you felt like you couldn't better to come to something like this and see how it goes for you.

And it's also, it's more than meditation. I also had very much strong feelings. I can't meditate, I can't sit still, close my eyes. And the strong difference of when it's someone guiding you through can be very, very supportive and helpful, and say, even if you're in that boat and want to explore the art of living course that's taught around the country and around the world, the technique that's taught is more of an active technique. It's got breath work in there. You're actually doing something to then allow us to rest and meditate. It's very supportive for the body to relax, because it's hard, but it's possible, everyone. It's possible to meditate. Don't you worry, even just for a few moments, and it's very good for the body and the mind.

The event in Albuquerque takes place on July 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the University of New Mexico Student Union Building. Find out more, including how to buy tickets, online.