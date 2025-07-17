Ruidoso resident organizes school-supply donations for flood victims

In Ruidoso, a community effort is helping buy school supplies for families affected by last week’s catastrophic flooding. There are local drop-off sites for donations, and those outside the area can help by either purchasing supplies or donating money to a designated fund.

Ruidoso resident Meg Maedgen, a mother and former schoolteacher, said she got the idea when she got a message from the local school district with the upcoming semester’s school supply list while she was out helping neighbors immediately after the flood.

“I just thought, ‘These people don’t need to be thinking about that right now,’” Maedgen said. “These people have to rebuild everything they’ve ever worked for. They’re not going to be wanting to go buy school supplies.”

After talking with area school districts and others, Maedgen put together a Facebook page, School Supplies for Ruidoso , where those wishing to help can either purchase supplies directly from an Amazon Wish List, or donate money through the Lubbock-based nonprofit Found .

“Let’s take something off of the parents’ to-do list,” Maedgen said. “Let’s get everything their kids need to have an awesome school year and just give it to them.”

On July 8, heavy rainfall along burn scars from previous wildfires caused the Rio Ruidoso to surge to a historic high of 20 feet. Three people died, 65 people were rescued, and at least 400 homes were damaged in the flood.

Ruidoso residents remain vigilant, as seasonal monsoon rains should continue in the region for the rest of the summer. As recently as Monday, the National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings in the area due to heavy rainfall. The Ruidoso News reports U.S. Highway 70 was closed in parts of Ruidoso Monday afternoon.

“Every time it rains, it causes flooding in the streets,” Maedgen said. “Thunderstorms used to be my favorite … now, I freak out every time I hear thunder and I run right back home.”

