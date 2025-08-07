'Hearts in the Park' brings opportunities for connection, community to Albuquerque

Albuquerque’s International District will be the site of an event where neighbors can enjoy food and music, get or donate school supplies, and participate in Phil Chacon Park’s new community garden. KUNM’s Mark Haslett spoke with some of the organizers for Hearts in the Park.

audio transcript

Haslett: In Albuquerque tomorrow evening, Phil Chacon Park will host an event giving locals a chance to socialize and connect with community resources. “Hearts in the Park” is a collaboration among several local organizations. Maria Brazil of the Health Equity Council is among the organizers.

Brazil: I think the theme for the hearts and the parks celebration is building care, connection, for community and celebrating this revitalized park.

Haslett: It’s back-to-school time, and parents will be able to get backpacks and other school supplies. Some gift certificates for children’s haircuts will be available. And those wishing to donate supplies can bring items to drop off. Friday’s event will also include a chance to participate in the park’s new community garden.

Brazil: it is the first project for parks and. Rec, where they're helping to build a food forest and community garden within this park. And so there are already trees started here. We want to continue to water and support them. They’re food-giving trees. There are apples, figs, persimmons, and pomegranates.

Haslett: Attendees will have a chance to plant in the garden -- or maybe take home a baby plant of their own.

Brazil: They will be planting some herbs and perennials around the trees in the food forest and giving away starters.

Haslett: Among the groups helping out are the International District Healthy Communities Coalition, Project Feed the Hood and the Harwood Art Center. The Harwood’s Jen DePaolo is organizing a reception to honor a mural recently completed by students at Garfield, Hayes, and Van Buren middle schools.

DePaolo: Our students co-created a new mural last spring called Eco si tema te Manana. It hangs in the community center here, just on the corner of the park. So we'll be celebrating that Friday at five with some cookies and lemonade and honoring all of our student artists.

Haslett: There will also be DJs and homemade food from neighborhood kitchens. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. at Phil Chacon Park in Albuquerque.