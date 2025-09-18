Nominee for top federal water role withdraws amid pushback from some Colorado River states

The Trump Administration's nominee to run the Bureau of Reclamation is withdrawing from the process. Ted Cooke, a longtime water manager in Arizona, said he was asked to step back by the White House.

Cooke had been nominated to serve as commissioner of the federal agency that oversees the Colorado River. He faced pushback from some politicians and water officials who worried that he might bring bias into the position.

"I was a political casualty," Cooke told KUNC on Wednesday.

The seven states that use the Colorado River are stuck in tense talks about how to share its water in the future. They are split into two camps : the Upper Basin states of Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico, and the Lower Basin states of Arizona, California and Nevada.

Negotiations ahead of a 2026 deadline appear to be making little progress , and federal water officials can help push states towards agreement. If they can't reach a deal in time, the federal government can step in and make those decisions itself. After Cooke's nomination in June, some policymakers in the Upper Basin quietly expressed concern that he might favor the Lower Basin during that process.

Top water officials in the Upper Basin were tight-lipped in their opposition, but multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told KUNC that Cooke would face a difficult path to confirmation.

In a June meeting, Utah's top Colorado River negotiator, Gene Shawcroft, briefly touched on the Trump Administration's pick to run Reclamation.

"I hesitate to use the word disturbing, but it is a little disturbing," Shawcroft said. "That is concerning to us for a variety of reasons, and I'll probably leave it at that."

Alex Hager / KUNC / KUNC Water levels sit low in Lake Powell near Bullfrog, Utah on September 15, 2025. Negotiations to manage the shrinking reservoir and the rest of the Colorado River system may be more difficult without federal leadership.

Cooke spent more than two decades working for the Central Arizona Project, which brings Colorado River water to the Phoenix and Tucson areas. Any new plan for managing the Colorado River is likely to include cuts to demand, and Cooke's former employer is generally among the first entities to lose water under any plan for cutbacks.

Water experts around the region said he was a qualified expert, and Cooke himself denied that he would bring a bias to his new position.

"I don't really appreciate being pre-judged by folks saying, 'oh he's just going to be a Lower Basin or an Arizona partisan,'" Cooke told KUNC in June, shortly after his nomination. "I call that projection. If this is what someone else would do in my shoes, then I feel sorry for them. But it's not necessarily where I'd be coming from."

Cooke said he was recently contacted by a White House staffer who asked him to withdraw from the nomination process for a certain reason, but Cooke declined to share that reason.

"I've since learned from other folks that I know, and I know lots of people, that that reason was pretty much a BS reason to basically get me out of the running," Cooke said. "Because there were certain objections that had been raised from some of the states with which I would be dealing."

Cooke's withdrawal means that the top federal Colorado River agency will remain without a permanent leader. The seat has already been vacant for eight months. That may make seven-state negotiations more challenging. State water leaders have said that the threat of federal action can make it easier to find agreement.

While the top Reclamation role goes unfilled, other federal water officials appear to be filling the gap. Scott Cameron, a longtime federal official who currently serves as the Department of the Interior's acting Assistant Secretary for Water and Science, told a room of water experts in June that he was intimately involved with those seven-state talks.

As for Cooke, he said he plans to stay in the Colorado River space.

"If this door is shut, there's lots of other open doors," he said. "It's disappointing, don't get me wrong, but I'm not going to sulk or be mad or develop a resentment about it. Whatever happened, happened."

This story is part of ongoing coverage of the Colorado River, produced by KUNC in Colorado and supported by the Walton Family Foundation. KUNC is solely responsible for its editorial coverage.



