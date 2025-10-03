The 53rd Balloon Fiesta prepares to launch

The theme of this year's Exxonmobil Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is "Painted Horizons" and begins Saturday.

While balloon launching is a weather-dependent event, grounded Fiesta activities will take place until Sunday Oct. 12.

Drone light shows will kick off each day, followed by a weather-dependent mass ascension of the balloons, and attendees can partake of local food and shopping along the field. There are also balloon glows each evening, again depending on weather.

Mass ascension of balloons is scheduled each morning, weather permitting. Wednesday Oct. 8 will see the "Flight of the nations" mass ascension. Thursday Oct. 9 and Friday Oct. 10 will be the "Special Shapes Rodeo" days, wherein all of the special shape balloons will launch, some fan favorites being the Creamland Cow, the Bees, and Smokey the Bear.

Hot air balloons may be the main attraction, but there are also chainsaw carving competitions, pin trading, and the artisan tent. Folks can even see mariachi bands and Native American dance groups to add a taste of New Mexican culture.

A number of other events take place around the city during the week, such as the Rio Grande Arts & Craft Festival.

Find ticket, parking, and preparation information on Balloon Fiesta's website or social media channels.

