© 2025 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Composer of an oratorio honoring Matthew Shepard will conduct the work in New Mexico

KUNM | By Mia Casas
Published October 9, 2025 at 4:16 PM MDT
A drawing of an empty field with a wooden fence. A representation of the place Matthew Shepard died in Laramie, Wyoming.
Courtesy of Bradley Ellingboe
A drawing of an empty field with a wooden fence. A representation of the place Matthew Shepard died in Laramie, Wyoming.

The choral group Coro Lux will be joined by composer Craig Hella Johnson in two special performances of his original work Considering Matthew Shepard in New Mexico this weekend

In 1998, 21-year-old college student Matthew Shepard was murdered in Laramie, Wyoming. He was brutally beaten, tied to a fence, and left to die. Shepard was a gay man, and many have speculated over the years that he was killed for his identity.

Johnson wrote his Grammy-nominated piece in Shepard’s honor in 2016, and now, 27 years after Shepard’s death, Johnson will conduct the Albuquerque-based choral group through his piece.

In an interview with KHFM’s Kathlene Ritch, Johnson spoke about his reaction to learning of Shepard’s murder:

“There was something about it that just affected me in a very particularly grievous way,” Johnson said. “I felt so many things. So the sort of short version of all that is that, I sort of resolved at that point that I have to respond to this in some way, and I want to respond in some way musically.”

Johnson’s three-part fusion oratorio will contain music across a variety of genres, and close with an epilogue of peace, as he calls it,

“To come together as an audience and a group of performers to hold each other basically and to maybe allow some of these questions to motivate us forward,” Johnson said.

Coro Lux performed Considering Matthew Shepard back in 2019, but the upcoming performance will be particularly special due to Johnson’s presence.

Considering Matthew Shepard will be performed in Santa Fe on Saturday, and Albuquerque on Sunday.
Tags
Local News Chorus
Mia Casas
Mia Casas graduated from the University of New Mexico with a Bachelor of Arts in English with minors in Journalism and Theatre. She came to KUNM through an internship with the New Mexico Local News Fund and stayed on as a student reporter as of fall 2023. She is now in a full-time reporting position with the station, as well as heading the newsroom's social media.
See stories by Mia Casas
Related Content