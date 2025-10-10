© 2025 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Festival encourages people to consider what they want before they die

KUNM | By Megan Kamerick
Published October 10, 2025 at 5:37 PM MDT
Gail Rubin started the Before I Die New Mexico Festival to encouraging people to actually think and talk about death so they're more prepared.
Courtesy Gail Rubin
Gail Rubin started the Before I Die New Mexico Festival to encouraging people to actually think and talk about death so they're more prepared.

Gail Rubin is dedicated to helping people understand one universal truth: We’re all going to die. The self-named Doyenne of Death is a longtime death educator and launched the Albuquerque version of the Before I Die Festival in 2018

This year’s festival takes place Monday October 13 and will include a resource fair dubbed Death is Not a Dirty Word with over 100 vendors sharing information on things like green burials, hospice, estate planning, grief care and caregiver resources.

There will also be panels, including one on plant medicine and psychedelic therapy for grief and death anxiety.

“There’s a lot going on in New Mexico in that regard,” Rubin said. “UNM actually has a program that they're looking to do research on psilocybin and other psychedelic medicines. I personally have benefited from psychedelic assisted therapy. And I actually invited the guy who I worked with in Santa Fe, Doug Lynam, to be on the panel.

Rubin recently did a TEDx talk on medical aid in dying so she will do a recap of that after a panel on end-of-life options and choices. There will also be a death café.

“It's not a grief support group, but we don't have many opportunities to talk about our thoughts about death in an open, honest manner, and that's what these death cafes give you the opportunity to do,” she said.

Throughout the day attendees can use a Wind Phone to talk across the wind to their beloved deceased – whether two-legged, four-legged or winged. It’s a concept created in Japan following the deadly tsunami in 2011.

And the day ends with a dance party with the ABQ Skeleton Crew band. Rubin is all about having fun while embracing the serious matter of the end of life.

“Despite great advances in medical care, we all still have a 100% mortality rate, and it's better to be prepared than not, and unfortunately, 30% of people are the ones who are planning ahead,” she said. “So that's leaving 70% of our loved ones unprepared, not knowing what to do. And planning ahead, I can tell you from experience, really does help when -- not if -- but when a death occurs.

As Rubin likes to say, talking about sex won’t make you pregnant and talking about the end of life won’t make you dead.

The Before I Die Festival takes place Monday/Today at the First Unitarian Universalist Church in Albuquerque. Sessions will also be streamed online. Find out more here.
Tags
Local News Gail Rubinend of lifedeath
Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
See stories by Megan Kamerick