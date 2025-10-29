Project Jupiter pits demand for data against New Mexico’s finite natural resources

Two recently filed lawsuits seek to stop Project Jupiter, the massive southern New Mexico data center that recently received approval for $165 billion in government-backed bonds, and allege that Doña Ana County commissioners violated state law by giving the green light to a project that had an incomplete application.

The litigation comes as a number of unknowns persist about the deal. Supporters of the project hail it as a major economic win for the area, but it’s not clear whether the region’s infamously troubled water system will be able to support it, or if it will be able to generate its own energy in compliance with state law. Critics of the deal, including local residents and state lawmakers who represent the area, say the project’s proposal for a natural gas generating station appears to exploit a loophole in the state’s landmark Energy Transition Act.

The Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 on Sept. 19 to approve $165 billion in industrial revenue bonds for the development known as Project Jupiter, a 1,400-acre swath of desert that is planned to support artificial intelligence tech giants OpenAI and Oracle. Although Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the project in February, some local residents and state lawmakers say they learned of the project too late to prepare for the county’s vote and that meaningful details remain hard to come by.

Leah Romero / Source New Mexico The Doña Ana Board of County Commissioners on Sept. 19, 2025 approved Project Jupiter in a 4-1 vote during a tense meeting. Residents have since filed two lawsuits in a bid to stop the project.

The nearly 400 pages of county documents governing the project contain a number of unknowns. They say the project will create about 750 full-time jobs with salaries of $75,000 to $100,000 and that the companies will "prioritize hiring locally," but it's unclear how that can be enforced.

They say the project’s main water source will be drinking water from the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority, though it’s unclear how developers will pull that off as serious problems of water quality and safety have persistently plagued CRRUA.

And they say that by 2045, the project will comply with the state’s landmark Energy Transition Act, which requires that utilities use fully renewable energy resources by 2045. Even that is not clear, though. State officials disagree about whether a last-minute floor amendment to a bill passed in the 2025 legislative session permits “microgrid” developments like this to skirt the ETA’s requirements of being 50% renewable by 2030 and 80% renewable by 2040.

“That leaves 20 years of potential pollution,” said Stacy Tellinghuisen, deputy director of policy development for clean energy at Western Resource Advocates, a regional conservation nonprofit. “When we estimate what it means in terms of emissions, it’s sizable. It’s near 2 to 3 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year. That’s more than PNM emits across its entire system.”

Data centers have increasingly popped up across the Southwest — the Phoenix area is the fourth-largest data center market in the nation, according to real estate firm CBRE. The arid climate and wide, open land are typically sought after by developers. Many data centers rely on evaporative cooling, which is most efficient in regions that have low humidity. Building in relatively affordable places with large lots of land for sale, like Arizona and New Mexico, allows data center operators to more efficiently transmit data to major metro areas like Los Angeles, Denver and Dallas. Traditionally, these thirsty facilities generate few jobs. Apple’s 1.3 million square-foot data center in Arizona employed 150 people in 2018, and three Microsoft data centers in the area created just 110 combined jobs.

Project Jupiter plans to pay a total of $360 million — less than 1% of the $165 billion in bonds issued for this project — over the next 30 years rather than pay property taxes.

A recent Western Resource Advocates report says a sizable portion of new strain on PNM’s electric grid comes from data centers and forecasts that PNM’s peak energy demands will increase 40% by 2035. In August, PNM filed an application with the state to be acquired by private equity firm Blackstone Infrastructure, citing a need to “provide the financial resources necessary to thrive in a rapidly changing energy environment.”

OpenAI, Oracle, developer Stack Infrastructure and the company that represented this deal at public meetings, BorderPlex Digital Assets, did not respond to requests for comment.

Water woesWhile documents governing the project say it will generate its own power, they say water for the project will come from the area’s drinking supply. What’s not clear is whether the strained drinking water system, which is currently the subject of state litigation, will be able to rise to the occasion.

Project Jupiter could use less water than its competitors, but this part of the state, in particular, has been roiled by water woes and critics aren’t confident the system here can support such a development.

Danielle Prokop / Source New Mexico A sign captured outside of the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority in 2023. The state environment in May of 2025 filed a lawsuit against CRRUA and asked the Third Judicial District Court to appoint an independent manager to oversee its operations.

In 2023, the New Mexico Environment Department found that CRRUA leaders had bypassed the system's arsenic treatment and sent arsenic-laden water to residents. NMED recently sued CRRUA and asked a judge to place it under a receivership.

Developers anticipate that Project Jupiter’s “closed-loop” cooling system will need a “one-time fill” of about 2.5 million gallons per building, which will use and reuse that water, according to the project’s website. Ongoing water demand will average 20,000 gallons per day and will max out at 60,000 gallons per day, according to county documents. By comparison, the Meta data center in Los Lunas is permitted to use about 163 million gallons per year, an average of about 447,000 gallons per day.

“That’s not a huge water use,” said Anjali Bean, WRA’s senior policy adviser for healthy rivers. “But you can’t watch the news down in that part of the state without hearing about the challenges CRRUA has faced. The specifics are really critical and they aren’t immediately available.”

The companies behind Project Jupiter have pledged to spend $250,000 to explore potential for a water desalination plant, which removes harmful contaminants from groundwater. The process is typically inefficient and costly, though some nations desalinate seawater for drinking. Either way, it’s not yet guaranteed, Bean said.

When did the deal come together, and will it skirt state law?At public meetings, officials representing Project Jupiter touted that it would generate its own power. There was no need to worry about an increase in energy bills, they said. But critics allege that the legislation that enabled Project Jupiter’s self-powering microgrid created a “loophole” in state law.

In February, Lujan Grisham’s office announced Project Jupiter as a $5 billion partnership with BorderPlex Digital Assets and said it would create 1,000 jobs.

Project Jupiter is located near the U.S.-Mexico border in Santa Teresa. The state Water and Natural Resources Committee will discuss water use and Project Jupiter on Wednesday afternoon in Artesia and online at nmlegis.gov. (Courtesy of Doña Ana County Planning and Zoning Commission) On March 20, two days before the regular 2025 legislative session adjourned, state Sen. Michael Padilla (D-Albuquerque) introduced an amendment to House Bill 93, legislation regarding advanced grid technology. The amendment said that microgrids—systems that can solely rely on their own energy source, rather than drawing from an existing electric company’s power grid—would be required to generate fully clean energy by 2045. It did not make any mention of the Energy Transition Act’s benchmark requirements of 50% clean energy in 2030 and 80% in 2040. Doña Ana County’s documents on Project Jupiter say it will use a self-powering energy microgrid, powered at least in part by natural gas generation. It also states the project will have “large-scale battery storage” and that its leaders are “actively exploring renewable energy integration in accordance with HB93.”

By saying simply that microgrids must use 100% renewable energy by 2045 and omitting any requirement to be 50% renewable by 2030 and 80% renewable by 2040, critics like State Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, a fellow Democrat who represents Mesilla, say that the law doesn’t comply with the ETA and that it does nothing to stop Project Jupiter from polluting for 20 years and then leaving town in 2045 once the clean-energy requirements take effect.

Padilla disagrees. He told Source that projects like these will still have to follow the 2030 and 2040 benchmarks laid out in the Energy Transition Act. He said the ETA “is the law of the land” and supersedes HB93. When asked why he didn’t clearly write those benchmarks in his amendment to HB93, he said it wasn’t necessary.

After Doña Ana County commissioners approved the deal in September, Las Cruces resident Derrick Pacheco said it felt like an overnight decision. He filed a lawsuit on Oct. 17 against the commissioners, alleging that they acted inappropriately by issuing billions in bonds before the project had even gone through the Planning and Zoning Commission. That same day, the New Mexico Environmental Law Center filed suit against commissioners for approving the project even though its application was missing pages.

Ordinarily, someone like Pacheco might seek out an attorney. But he wants to fight fire with fire.

“I used ChatGPT to try to fight and kill this ChatGPT proposal,” he said. He uploaded documents related to the county’s vote into ChatGPT, which is owned by OpenAI, and asked it to find where commissioners erred. Then, he asked it to help him write a lawsuit.

He said he’s concerned about energy use, pollution and strain on a water system that is perhaps best-known for its lack of resilience.

“When you start getting corporate involvement in farming, and water and chemicals, it becomes clear that this is really just a fight for resources and the communities that are smallest, AKA poorest, are most vulnerable,” he said. “It’s clearly a resource grab, it’s clearly an energy grab.”

