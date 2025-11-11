New film festival uplifts Palestinian filmmakers

The first Santa Fe Palestinian Voices Film Festival launched last week. The event spanning the month of November is sponsored by the Joan Duffy Chapter of Veterans for Peace and the Santa Fe Jews for Justice Education Committee.

The festival is showcasing five different films, all made by Palestinians. The first film titled Farha was shown last week. Based on a true story, Farha is an account of how the 1948 Nakba affected Palestinian daily life.

Esther Kovari is one of the organizers of the festival. She said it was necessary to dedicate a space to these films.

“We’re trying to basically raise up the voices of Palestinian film makers in their own words and hear from them directly,” Kovari said.

Since October 7 of 2023, no journalists or storytellers had been allowed into Gaza to report on the life of Palestinians. Earlier this month was the first time since the war started two years ago that international journalists were granted access to Gaza under the watch of Israeli forces.

This festival is showing films to honor the stories of Palestinian people from their perspective. The films span from historical perspectives, to current events happening to journalists in Gaza.

“This is an opportunity for New Mexicans to see Palestinian films, and it can help open our eyes to a really different perspective,” Kovari said.

The screenings will take place this Thursday, Nov. 13 and next, Nov. 20 at the Santa Fe Friends Meeting House. The last screening will be followed by a conversation with Said Assali, a Santa Fe resident of Palestinian origin. Ticketing is by donation.