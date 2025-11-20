Artists plan Fall of Freedom protest events around New Mexico

One month after the No Kings II demonstrations, another wave of protests dubbed the Fall of Freedom is scheduled Friday and Saturday at locations across the country, but this time with a twist: these protests are being organized by artists, and each event will be its own take on how the artists/organizers want to dissent.

Sheri Crider is the founder and director of the Gizmo Artspace on Central Avenue in downtown Albuquerque where one of the protests will take place.

“The Fall of Freedom was a perfect opportunity for visual artists and performing artists in our community to visually on the ground respond to the blatant assaults that have been rolled out by this administration,” Crider said.

These protests will address a wide variety of issues, including funding cuts to programs that supported the visual arts , the Trump Administration eliminating certain language around diversity, equity and inclusion on federal websites , and the nationwide crackdown on immigration.

Crider first heard about the movement when several accomplished artists put out an open-call on social media to participate. Now, she’s working with 25 other artists to coordinate dropping two 50-foot banners at Gizmo. High Desert Playback Theatre will also perform at the event. Crider says that these protests will do more than just send a message.

“The arts give us the ability to bring something positive to this conversation,” Crider said. “A piece of art that's beautiful but engaging and thoughtful in talking about the issues that our communities are facing.”

Below are Fall of Freedom events taking place around New Mexico

Albuquerque

Gizmo Arts

November 22, 5pm-7pm

Albuquerque based-artists will gather at the Gizmo Arts building to drop two 50-foot banners and include performances from High Desert Playback.

410 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

OT Circus

A gallery show featuring eight women artists from New Mexico showcasing political and protest art against censorship and authoritarianism.

709 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Maxwell Museum

Nov 21 10am-12pm

Maxwell museum is putting on two events. The first from 10am-11am is a read-in where visitors are invited to bring in and read their favorite banned books. The second, from 11am-12pm is a roundtable discussion where participants are asked to reimagine their impact on the status quo.

Christopher Albert

November 21

Participants can fictionally join ANTIFA and take a picture of themselves in an oversized ANTIFA membership card.

UNM Duckpond

Harwood Art Center

November 21 5 p.m.

Public reading of banned book “And Tango Makes Three,” a true story about gay penguins. In the spirit of Mr. Rodgers, readers will be dressed in cardigans and may dip their feet in a swimming pool. Participants will also have the opportunity to read their banned books.

1114 7th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Santa Fe

Monroe Gallery of Photography

November 21 and 22

The Monroe Gallery of Photography will have a pop-up exhibit online and in-person including works of photojournalism that highlights efforts for justice and social change.

Monroe Gallery, 112 Don Gaspar Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 8750

Apparatus Collective

November 21 5pm-7pm

The Apparatus Collective is hosting an event titled “A Wake for Democracy,” where visitors will be asked to reflect, mourn, and ask the question if Democracy is still alive.

H+H Arts, 662 1/2 Canyon Road, Santa Fe, NM 87501.

Taos

The Pink Teacup

Across Taos, many small works will be placed in public areas like grocery stores, cafes, the library, and other places.

Across town, Taos, NM 87571