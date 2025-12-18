The 2026 Santa Fe International Literary Festival announces its 2026 author lineup

The Santa Fe International Literary Festival has announced its author line up for 2026.

Megan Mulry is the festival’s executive director. She took on that role in 2024 and said it's her dream job in the literary world.

“We create an event that connects writers, readers and thinkers in the celebration of words and story,” Mulry said.

Each year is different at the festival with new authors each time.

Some big names in the 2026 lineup are Judy Blume, who wrote Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Ada Limón, who is a former U.S. Poet Laureate, Isabel Wilkerson, author of The Warmth of Other Suns, Alison Bechdel, creator of the Bechdel-Wallace Test, and even Danny Rubin, who wrote the film Groundhog Day and will be part of a screenwriter panel.

New Mexico-based authors include Laura Paskus, Hakim Bellamy, Deborah Jackson Taffa, and Kirk Ellis.

This past year’s festival provided over 1,800 complimentary tickets to New Mexico students, teachers, and book lovers in need of financial assistance. Organizers intend to do the same this coming year.

Mulry said that even if someone can’t get a ticket other aspects of the festival are available for free. These includes the bookstore, the courtyard space, and the book signings.

“We just want people to know that there is a real sense of openness and community there, and you do not need to have a ticket to a session to participate,” Mulry said.

Mulry said the festival is designed by New Mexicans, for New Mexicans, even as people from all over the world attend.

“It's just amazing the amount of talent and inspiration that is right here on our doorstep and made available to us. So I hope that all New Mexicans can share in that,” Mulry said.

The 2026 Santa Fe International Literary Festival will happen May 15 through 17. Early bird tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 20.

You can find the full author lineup and festival schedule here.