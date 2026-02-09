Film shows librarians as 'first responders' in the U.S. book-banning surge

In many states, librarians bear the brunt of anger from people on both sides of book banning, and a new documentary highlights the emotional toll.

The organization PEN America, which advocates for freedom of expression, says the number of book bans in the past four years is unprecedented – with more titles being removed from libraries across the country.

Filmmaker Kim Snyder highlights the surge in the documentary she directed, The Librarians. Snyder traveled to Texas, Florida and New Jersey in 2021 and 2022 to chronicle how librarians have become frontline workers in the national debate over book bans.

"We have experienced many librarians who come and see it who feel encouraged and motivated by the stories of the other librarians," said Snyder, "to be able to speak their story and how important it is."

Several librarians who appear in the film lost their jobs after refusing to remove books, especially those that contained LGBTQ or race-related content. Others resigned after continued threats and harassment.

Lawmakers in at least 15 states are considering bills that would restrict access to literature in school or public libraries. But this year in New Mexico, a bill has been introduced to prohibit book banning and retaliation against library employees.

Snyder said librarians are not people who have a lot of power or money – but many are rich in courage.

"These people have a lot to lose and they are not standing down," said Snyder. "I just hope that people take their cue and are inspired to do what you can – and as I say, sweeping your own little corner – to help protect our fragile democracy right now."

The documentary premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, and has since toured the country to sold-out audiences. Snyder said that's a big deal for a small-budget film with limited funds for publicity.

"It just doesn't happen often, 200 theaters," said Snyder, "and repeat demands for returns in the Heartland – a lot in the Heartland, of those requests."

Iowa, Florida and Texas consistently have the most book bans. The documentary will be shown tonight on PBS – and on Tuesday, February 24, at Albuquerque's International District Library.

Support for this reporting was provided by the philanthropic foundation, Carnegie Corporation of New York.