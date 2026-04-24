After hard-fought battle, ‘Coyote vs. ACME’ trailer is released

The Coyote vs. ACME movie, which takes place in New Mexico, just dropped its official trailer. The movie’s distributor Ketchup Entertainment dubbed it “The trailer ACME doesn’t want you to see.”

Time and time again, the Coyote has failed to catch the Roadrunner due to the Acme Corporation’s defective products. In Coyote vs. Acme, Wile E. Coyote hires lawyer Kevin Avery, played by Saturday Night Live alumnus Will Forte, and sues ACME.

The production was filmed in Albuquerque, and characters will be drawn into live-action scenes à la Who Framed Roger Rabbit. The trailer features the downtown area, Central Avenue, and the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Courthouse. However, scenes of Coyote chasing Roadrunner inaccurately feature Saguaro cacti, flora found in Arizona, not New Mexico.

The film was slated for release in summer of 2023. But Warner Brothers decided to instead shelve the fully-finished movie for a tax write-off.

The public pushed back and pressured Warner Brothers to release the film. One person even stood outside the company’s studios dressed as Wile E. Coyote, holding a sign demanding “RELEASE ME!”

In March last year, fans got their wish when Ketchup Entertainment acquired the rights to the film.

The trailer still has the Warner Brothers’ emblem on it, but underneath, a note signifies Warner Brothers as a “wholly owned subsidiary of the ACME corporation.”

Coyote vs. Acme will be released on August 28.