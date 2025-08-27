At KUNM, it’s our honor to connect our community through music that brings joy, meaning, and reflects the voices and needs of the people we serve. This Fall Fund Drive, September 6–12, we’re inviting you to help us create something special: the KUNM– Songs That Bring Joy Playlist.

Here’s how it works:



Send us a Spotify link to a song that brings you joy.

Include your name, where you’re listening from, and a few words about what the song — and KUNM — mean to you.

Email your submission to DJ@KUNM.org .

We’ll add your pick to the community Joy Playlist, and we may even announce your name on air when we play your song. To get things started, KUNM staff and DJs have shared some of their own joyful favorites — and now we can’t wait to hear yours. The deadline to submit is September 12th.

Why Your Support Matters

This project isn’t just about music — it’s about survival. On December 31st, KUNM’s blanket music licensing agreement will expire. Without a new agreement in place, we could lose the ability to share the music you love on the air and online.

To keep music alive on KUNM, we must raise $235,000 during this Fall Fund Drive. Every gift you make is a direct investment in preserving music for New Mexico and beyond.

How You Can Help

Share your joy by submitting a song to the playlist

Share this page and playlist with your community

Support your station by clicking the red “Give Now” button at the top of this page and making a contribution today.

Together, we can fill the airwaves with joy, protect KUNM’s music licensing, and ensure that community-powered radio continues to thrive.

Your song. Your story. Your station.

