New Program Proposed Wednesday Night

Highlights of the change:



Soulful Hour Airs 10p Wednesdays

Art of the Song is removed from the schedule

“Soulful Hour” is a blend of the iconic sounds of Motown, the raw emotion of the 1970s, and the inventive urban beats of today. Here is audio from a demo show that aired January 10, 2024

Emmanuel Keels is the host. Emmanuel is a regular volunteer host of “All That Jazz” and occasional co-host of “Train to Glory.”

Sample playlist from Jan 3, 2024

Sample playlist from Jan 10, 2024

You are welcome to comment on this proposed change at programfeedback@kunm.org

You’re also invited to attend the May 7th meeting of the KUNM Radio Board where this change will be discussed. The meeting is via Zoom, and there is an open mic segment. Click here to register.