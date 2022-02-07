Immigrant families can apply for guaranteed monthly income program

In New Mexico 30,000 immigrant families were excluded from stimulus checks, unemployment benefits, and other safety net programs, which are unavailable to undocumented workers, even if they are in frontline or essential jobs. A coalition of immigrant aid organizations is working to increase assistance to those families across the state through cash transfers, which have proven to be an effective means of helping families stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis across the nation.

The New Mexico Immigrant Guaranteed Basic Income Project would give 330 undocumented or mixed-immigration status families from around the state $500 monthly for one year, starting next month. Such programs are designed to provide families earning low incomes a basic level of financial security through recurring cash payments. New Mexico is home to more than 60,000 undocumented workers who pay almost $70 million dollars annually in state and local taxes but are not eligible for support such as food stamps, medicaid, or COVID relief according to New Mexico Voices for Children. The W.K. Kellogg Foundation and UpTogether are funding the program which was designed by local immigrant rights groups. The online application period will close this Friday, February 11 at 3 p.m. The application is available online in English and Spanish. For help applying in other languages, contact the Asian Family Center, the New Mexico Black Leadership Council, or United Voices for Newcomer Rights at the University of New Mexico.