Tiny Tech Tips: Recording Your Tiny Desk Contest Entry At Home
When the Tiny Desk Contest team is looking through entry videos, we're often impressed by where artists take us. This year, for example, we've already seen a brass band performing in a forest (using a redwood stump as a desk), a small orchestra stuffed into an office space and a lot of plants.
But really, all it takes to enter the Contest is a song and a desk. We know that right now, artists who want to enter the Contest might be working under less-than-ideal circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic. But it's still possible to film a great Tiny Desk Contest entry even if you're currently at home by yourself, as so many of us are. (Need proof? Our 2018 winner, Naia Izumi, filmed his entry by himself in his garage.)
So, in the spirit of getting creative during the era of social distancing, we asked for some advice from three people who know what it takes to make a performance behind a desk stand out. Josh Rogosin, NPR Music's technical director, is responsible for Tiny Desk concerts' top-notch audio quality. Morgan Noelle Smith, a video producer for the Tiny Desk series, makes the videos look beautiful. And Bob Boilen, of course, is the man whose very desk is the setting for Tiny Desk concerts.
Here are their tips for filming a Tiny Desk Contest entry by yourself:
One last thing: What matters most is your song. The Contest judges won't be selecting a winner based on the quality of an entry's video or audio; they'll be looking for a song that truly stands out.
Unsigned artists can enter the Tiny Desk Contest until April 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
