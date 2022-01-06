© 2022 KUNM
Photos: A look back at the Jan. 6 insurrection

By Catie Dull,
Virginia Lozano
Published January 6, 2022 at 7:10 AM MST
Capitol police officers inside the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
NurPhoto
/
NurPhoto/Getty Images
Capitol police officers inside the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

It's been one year since the insurrection at the United States Capitol building. Following a speech by Donald Trump, where he again pushed lies about the 2020 election, the nation held its breath as it watched protesters breach the symbol of our nation's democracy.

During the chaos, members of Congress feared for their lives while rioters terrorized officers from the Capitol Police and other agencies. Windows were shattered, violence ensued, and lives were lost.

Here is a look back at some of the moments that occurred on that day.

In this Jan. 6, 2021 photo, Donald Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington, near the White House.
John Minchillo / AP
/
AP
Before the riot, Donald Trump supporters participate in a rally — at which the then-president urged supporters to "fight" — in Washington, near the White House.
Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Jon Cherry / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, after President Donald Trump told a rally: "We're going to walk down to the Capitol."
Supporters of then-President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, at the Capitol in Washington.
John Minchillo / AP
/
AP
Supporters of then-President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. They would ultimately succeed.
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021. Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification.
Joseph Prezioso / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces before pushing past law enforcement and barriers to enter the Capitol.
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the West wall of the the U.S. Capitol.
Jose Luis Magana / AP
/
AP
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol.
A crowd of Trump supporters gather outside as seen from inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Cheriss May / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Hundreds of Trump supporters had marched to the Capitol with the goal of disrupting and overturning the certification of Joe Biden's election win.
Protesters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump break into the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Protesters turned flags bearing their slogans, and later American flags, into weapons during the riot. The Confederate battle flag also made an appearance in the building.
Protesters interact with Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021.
Win McNamee / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Protesters interact with Capitol Police officers inside the U.S. Capitol Building. Some of these interactions turned violent, with deadly consequences.
U.S. Capitol Police agents aim their guns as a pro-Trump mob tries to break into the House of Representatives chamber trying to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral college win, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, in blue shirt, talks to one of the rioters.
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
/
AP
U.S. Capitol Police agents aim their guns as a pro-Trump mob tries to break into the House of Representatives chamber. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, in the blue shirt, talks to one of the rioters.
A protester screams "Freedom" inside the Senate chamber after the U.S. Capitol was breached by a mob during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Jacob Chansley, the so-called "QAnon shaman," screams "Freedom" inside the Senate chamber. He has since been sentenced to 41 months in prison for charges related to his role in the riot.
Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump, sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021.
Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
Richard Barnett, a supporter of President Donald Trump, sits inside the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after breaking into the Capitol.
People shelter in the House gallery as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Andrew Harnik / AP
/
AP
Representatives, staffers and observers shelter in place in the House gallery as rioters try to break into the chamber.
Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol's Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
The hallowed halls of the Capitol Rotunda became a backdrop for Trump supporters' videos and photos — and the statues were treated as props.
A protester dressed as George Washington debates with a Capitol Police before being pushed out.
Brent Stirton / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
A protester dressed as George Washington debates with a Capitol Police officer before being pushed out.
National Guard troops are seen behind shields as they clear a street from protestors outside the Capitol building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Roberto Schmidt / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
National Guard troops bearing shields clear a street from protesters outside the Capitol building that evening.
Plastic covers a statue that has what appears to be blood at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, District of Columbia on January 7, 2021.
The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Im
/
The Washington Post via Getty Im
Plastic covers a statue that has what appears to be blood at the U.S. Capitol. The physical damage to the building has been fixed. The personal and emotional tolls of those there that day persists.

