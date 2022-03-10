Goldman Sachs is the 1st major Wall Street bank to pull out of Russia

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. says it's shuttering its operations in Russia, two weeks after the country first invaded Ukraine.

The move marks Wall Street's first major departure from Russia, joining a growing list of retailers, oil companies, cultural events and sporting competitions to suspend operations in the country.

"Goldman Sachs is winding down its business in Russia in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements," a spokesperson told NPR in a statement. "We are focused on supporting our clients across the globe in managing or closing out pre-existing obligations in the market and ensuring the wellbeing of our people."

Bloomberg broke the news on Thursday, days after it reported that a portion of the investment bank's staff was temporarily relocating from Moscow to Dubai.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit .