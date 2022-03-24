Trump files lawsuit against Clinton, Democrats for Russia claims

Former President Donald Trump has filed a sweeping RICO lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and others, alleging that they "maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that [Trump] was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty [Russia]" to try and rig the 2016 election.

"The Defendants, blinded by political ambition, orchestrated a malicious conspiracy to disseminate patently false and injurious information about Donald J. Trump and his campaign, all in the hopes of destroying his life, his political career and rigging the 2016 Election in favor of Hillary Clinton," Trump's lawyers say in a 108-page lawsuit filed in Florida. "When their gambit failed, and Donald J. Trump was elected, the Defendants' efforts continued unabated, merely shifting their focus to undermining his presidential administration."

The lawsuit, which contains debunked claims, seeks a jury trial and compensatory damages. It says Trump, as a result of defendants' actions, has sustained losses of at least $24 million "and continuing to accrue, as well as the loss of existing and future business opportunities."

The lawsuit comes nearly three years after the Mueller report into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

