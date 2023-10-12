Graphic novelist Daniel Clowes makes his otherworldly return in 'Monica'

Daniel Clowes' newest work is a labor of love touching on birth, death and everything that might come after. How does he reckon with those themes in his own life?

Who is he? Clowes is a legend in the world of graphic novels and comics.

From Lloyd Llewellyn to the original source material for the beloved cult classic film Ghost World, Clowes is lauded for his complex worlds and the detailed illustrations that accompany them.

/ Courtesy of Fantagraphics / Courtesy of Fantagraphics A sample from Monica.

What's the big deal? After a seven year hiatus, Clowes is back for the newest installment of his work, which was released last week.

Monica is the summation of stories depicting the life and experiences of the eponymous protagonist, from being abandoned by her mother as a child to her mysterious connection to the afterlife.

is the summation of stories depicting the life and experiences of the eponymous protagonist, from being abandoned by her mother as a child to her mysterious connection to the afterlife. Clowes, whose own mother left him with his grandparents when he was 5, says that although he doesn't share life experiences with Monica, he feels that the process of writing her life was the result of trying to "create somebody who sort of shared the same emotional experience I had growing up."

/ Courtesy of Fantagraphics / Courtesy of Fantagraphics A sample from Monica.

What's he saying? Clowes spoke with All Things Considered host Juana Summers to discuss the attachment and processing he experienced through creating this work.

On how much of the book is autobiographical:



On his own relationship with Monica:



On the book's approach to straddling the line between belief and skepticism in the supernatural:



Brian Molyneau / Images courtesy of Fantagraphics / Images courtesy of Fantagraphics Clowes says it can be strange releasing a new work into the world.

So, what now?

Despite all of the critical praise, Clowes says he doesn't feel completely confident about having his work out in the world:

"It's kind of like raising a child. And then releasing it to the world is like putting that child when they're not fully grown, alone on the subway or something. It's like, what am I doing?"

Monica is available now.



