No good options for Supreme Court in Trump ballot case

By Erika Ryan,
Connor DonevanCourtney DorningSacha Pfeiffer
Published February 7, 2024 at 2:07 PM MST

University of Chicago Law Professor Aziz Huq says that the Supreme Court has no good options in the case concerning Donald Trump's appearance on the Colorado ballot.

Erika Ryan
Connor Donevan
Courtney Dorning
Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
