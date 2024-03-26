Robert Kennedy Jr. taps a wealthy California attorney as his running mate

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced a wealthy California attorney as the running mate for his independent presidential campaign, a necessary step as he tries to get on state ballots for November.

Nicole Shanahan, 38, is the president and director of the Bia-Echo Foundation, a charitable organization that says it focuses its investments in "Reproductive Longevity & Equality, Criminal Justice Reform and a Healthy and Livable Planet."

Kennedy is the son of the former U.S. attorney general and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy. He's a longtime environmental lawyer but has become known in recent years for his anti-vaccine advocacy and as a promoter of conspiracy theories.

Kennedy, whose independent candidacy has drawn concern from both Democrats and Republicans for potentially drawing support away from the two major parties, announced the running mate pick Tuesday in Oakland.

The announcement was preceded by speakers criticizing pandemic restrictions and alleged censorship.

Shanahan has no political experience but deep ties to California's tech industry, and was once married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin. She has also given money previously to Democrats, including President Biden, but recently has been a key financial backer of a pro-Kennedy super PAC, contributing $4 million to help the group air a $7 million ad during the Super Bowl.

That ad, which largely copied a 1960 ad for his uncle's presidential campaign, was slammed by Democrats and many members of the Kennedy family, who notably and pointedly support Biden's reelection.

The selection of a political novice as a running mate that could bring an influx of cash to the campaign comes as Kennedy seeks to get on the ballot in all 50 states, which the campaign says takes at least a million signatures on petitions that comply with rules and deadlines that differ from state to state.

So far, the campaign and the supporting super PAC say Kennedy has enough signatures to qualify for ballots in several states, including the battlegrounds of Nevada, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.

Kennedy had told the New York Times that his running mate shortlist included New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Jesse Ventura, a former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler. Rogers has courted controversy in recent years for his views on vaccines and other topics.

Shanahan told Newsweek last month that she was vaccinated against COVID-19, and that calling Kennedy or anyone else an "anti-vaxxer" is "so unfair to the cause of objectively funding scientific research."

As of the latest campaign finance filings, Kennedy reported nearly $28 million in contributions, including almost $19 million from about 67,000 donors who gave more than $200. The pro-Kennedy American Values 2024 PAC raised more than $42 million and spent $24 million in support of his candidacy.

